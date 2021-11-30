At its annual Public Budget Hearing on Nov. 10, 2021, the Chicago Park District (CPD) proposed a 2022 balanced budget of $510.9 million. This budget would restore programs in the parks to their pre-pandemic levels. The proposed budget is 4.7% higher than the CPD's 2020 budget and 6.0% higher than its 2021 budget.
The proposed budget includes a property tax increase of $4.5 M or about $4 per Chicago household. This property tax increase would be the fifth in 16 years.
Following the passage by the Illinois General Assembly of HB 417 in 2021, the CPD is increasing its contribution to its pension fund, following actuarial calculations that lead to a 100% funded pension fund in 35 years.
The individual budgets of parks located in and around Hyde Park (which principally cover personnel, materials and supplies costs for recreation and programming) are slated for an average increase of 2.5%. Maintenance costs for all city parks are contained within the district-wide budget, not within individual park budgets.
The total number of Full Time Equivalent (FTE) personnel allocated to parks located in and around Hyde Park will decrease from 85.7 in the 2021 budget to 84.5 in the 2022 budget, which reflects the elimination of a budget line for personnel at Promontory Point. The 2021 budget allocated funds for 1.2 FTE at Promontory Point; these funds were not used.
During the public hearing on Nov. 10, Jackson Park Advisory Council (JPAC) President Louise McCurry requested that an additional item be added to the original budget request that JPAC had transmitted earlier to the CPD board for consideration. The original request included funds for a new roof or for repair to the existing roof of the Jackson Park Fieldhouse. The additional budget request was for funds for the repair of the north and south bridges to Wooded Island.
During a related meeting on Jackson Park improvements held virtually and hosted by the CPD and Ald. Leslie Hairston (5th) on Nov. 29, one participant asked if there were plans to replace the "bad park benches" in Jackson Park. (The Herald will publish full coverage of this meeting on Wednesday, Dec. 1.)
Heather Gleason, CPD Director of Planning and Development, responded, "we don't have a plan right now to replace benches throughout Jackson Park."
Gleason added, "There have been several efforts to replace benches around the district. Our park foundation actually raises money to do that as well. And there's also a way of dedicating benches to people and as part of a fundraising effort. So I think we can certainly talk about that in the future."
In response to Gleason, Hairston said, "Alright, so what I would, what I might ask of you (the CPD) is to have an assessment of the benches, how many, what the condition is, and what the cost to replace and or repair. So that we can, you know, figure out what it is that we need to do, because those benches are used every day. "
The 2022 annual appropriation ordinance and budget recommendations will be considered at the Chicago Park District's regular board meeting on Dec. 1, which can be watched here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VzUw-Hl-2to
The Nov. 10 hearing can be seen at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d_Veqzsn508
The proposed 2022 budget can be accessed at: https://assets.chicagoparkdistrict.com/s3fs-public/documents/departments/budget/2022%20Budget%20Recommendations.pdf
