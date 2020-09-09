Jackson Park announced that some of its in-person programming for the fall will begin this week, with residents able to participate in activities that include baseball, gymnastics, pickleball, and crocheting.
Washington Park also has programming for baseball and football. All activities coordinated by the Chicago Park District should adhere to the public health guidelines laid out as part of the city’s reopening plan. For more information, and to sign up, go to chicagoparkdistrict.com/programs-memberships.
The park will also host an outdoor screening series featuring films from local filmmakers. The next screening is September 12, 8 p.m. at the Jackson Park Perennial Garden, 5900 S. Stony Island Ave. Visit chicagoonscreen.com for more information.
