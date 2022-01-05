Parents of students at Hyde Park public elementary schools greeted this week's work stoppage among Chicago Public Schools teachers with varying degrees of finger-pointing, exhaustion, worry and resolve.
The school buildings were open though classes were closed. Meals were available at all the schools at 9 a.m. and noon. Park District sites were open for emergency childcare, and in Woodlawn, Concord Missionary Baptist Church, 6319 S. Kimbark Ave., was open as a safe haven site from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
"This whole situation could have been avoided if CPS had a plan in place to go remote for the first week or two after winter break. This would have helped to address concerns of teachers and parents and perhaps even decreased potential virus transmission," wrote Arlette Johnson, a Murray Language Academy mother, over email. "My children cleaned out their lockers before break and we were told that there was a chance that we could be remote immediately after the break. Everyone accepted this information without much pushback."
Johnson is angry that the district did not require students and staff to return only if they had a negative test. While CPS sent 150,000 COVID-19 tests home before winter break, the district has 330,000 students; none of the tests went to students in Hyde Park-Kenwood schools. Few of the tests that went home were mailed in, and few of the tests that did come in were able to return a positive or negative result.
"CTU’s actions are unfortunate but quite predictable given that CPS is not proactively doing enough to help in the reduction of transmission of the virus," Johnson wrote. "Yes, there are mitigation protocols in place (my children have never felt unsafe) but there needs to be greater testing requirements so we can get this behind us. The sound bites of schools being safe, kids not being at great risk for serious illness, etc. fall on deaf ears of parents and teachers who are receiving non-stop notices of positive cases in their schools."
"CPS’ inaction of going remote for one or two weeks after break and/or requiring negative tests to report to school has shifted the power dynamic to CTU, and now parents and students will be the losers as we lose instruction days and potentially have the school year extended. Yet another year of disruption for our children."
Another Murray mother, Fatimah Macklin, put the blame squarely on teachers.
"I honestly think it's a little absurd," she said. "I've been seeing teachers offline, and they go to restaurants. They go out of town. They meet with family and friends. So to me, if you're that concerned with safety, you would be in your house. You would be hunkered down, and you wouldn't do anything. But the fact that they're doing other things makes me think that they're not really concerned about safety, that they're just pushing the issue to stay home."
Her two vaccinated children spent the day at her unvaccinated parents', who are in their 70s. She worried for their health because they both have underlying conditions. "It's such a burden, because I hate having to put that stress on them, but I didn't have any other choice," she said.
When CPS first went remote, Macklin, a scientist, was able to work from 4 p.m. to midnight and do childcare during the day, but the experience was "exhausting." "I was coming to work literally about to pass out, because I was so tired," she said.
She sent her kids back to Murray at first opportunity, late last winter. They did not contract COVID-19 and did better there than they did learning at home. But if this goes on, Macklin can no longer work the night shift. While Macklin said her children did alright with remote learning with her help, her mother said she is not paid to be a teacher and will not be doing any teaching.
"Basically, my children would be on their own, and I feel like this is going to be a detriment to them," she said. "I feel like no one is taking the kids into consideration, and it's not fair."
"This thing has honestly been so horrible for me, because I feel like my kids are in limbo. Even last night, we didn't get an email until 11:45 p.m. about whether there was going to be school or not. And in my mind, I knew there wasn't going to be school, because I knew the teachers were going to vote to stay home. I already knew it, but it's like you wait until 11:45 at night to let people, and they have to get child care, they have to scramble around — it's not fair, to the parents or the children.
Carla Strickland said her Ray School daughter's 3rd grade teacher discussed the impending cancellation yesterday; the teacher talked about the class's computer passwords, because they would need to know them in case they went to remote learning, as CTU teachers voted to do. Strickland's daughter's class asked why they needed their laptops, Chromebooks and passwords; she came home to tell Strickland that she figured they should go to remote learning because a lot of kids aren't wearing their masks properly.
Strickland, a science researcher, educator and writer at the University of Chicago who is married to a pharmacist, has been fastidious about pandemic safety since March 2020. "We did a lot of talking early on about why it's important to wear your mask and to keep it on, and what the mask does," she said. "As little kids, when they were not eligible for the vaccine, mask-wearing was about the only thing that these little kids could do. Mask-wearing and social distancing."
Strickland said she thinks CPS is trying to get its school buildings as safe as possible, but she said that her first impression of Ray School itself, which turns 128 years old in March, left her with concerns about its age and ventilation. She supported the 2019 CTU strike, which was in part fought over workplace conditions and facilities.
She worries that every layer of disease mitigation can be compromised one way or another. Every time she picks her daughter up, she said, the other kids are wearing their masks beneath their noses.
Strickland wants universal vaccination and proper masking (and better social distancing, though CPS is in compliance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines). Other than that, she said "remote school is still school and should work."
"My understanding of this current action is that CTU is saying, 'We need to temporarily move to remote, because a lot of people are going to be coming in with COVID infection after the holidays," she said.
And going back to her daughter's Tuesday classroom conversation, Strickland is upset at CPS' unwillingness to pivot back to temporary remote learning.
"I understand that remote instruction does not work well for many kids, but it's not that it does not work for any kid," she said. "And certainly remote instruction is better than no instruction."
Lotoyus Bly has a 4-year-old son at Ray and a daughter at Lane Tech; she watched him while classes were cancelled, much to her chagrin.
Bly said hearing that classes were going to be cancelled got her "wired," but she empathized with the teacher's perspective.
"Teachers are humans and parents just like I am," she said. "It's really unfortunate. It's not a good situation on either end. When you think about the parents who can't work remote, when you think about the kids who need to get out, when you think about the kids who need meals — there's just so many scenarios. I just hope there's some kind of resolve around the bigger picture, but the bigger picture is COVID."
Bly's work as a nurse allows her to work from home, but her job last year was too regimented and rigid for her to sit with her son during his remote preschool classes, so he had a number of absences. (She and her husband eventually put him in day care, a big unexpected expense.) Participation in club volleyball ameliorated her daughter's social isolation during the remote-learning period, but Bly said remote learning away from classmates was not an ideal learning environment for her.
Bly's whole family has gotten COVID-19, and all of them except her age-ineligible son have gotten vaccinated. From that standpoint, Bly said, she figures her daughter is safe at school so long as she keeps on her mask and keeps her distance.
"I just want people to be kind and gentle and show grace, because it's not one person or facility or legislative person's fault. We can't control what's happening with the public health concern. I just think we kind of need to be patient, take some breaths and be nice to each other. Offer support where you can," Bly said. "Diminish the anger and recycle that energy to better serve where and how we are needed, and how we need to show up as parents, professionals, neighbors, etc."
