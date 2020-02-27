Dozens turned out at the University of Chicago on Thursday afternoon to protest the recent violence directed against Muslims in Delhi, holding a moment of silence on the Main Quadrangle after an organizer with Chicago Stands with the Indian Academy read out the names of some of those killed in the capital region.
Sharvari Sastry, a doctoral student in the departments of South Asian Languages and Civilizations and Theater and Performance Studies, compared the recent days of violence to the 2002 riots in Gujarat, where hundreds died and the response of Narendra Modi (then the chief minister of the western Indian state, now the country's prime minister) was criticized as complacent or supportive.
"This is what is being orchestrated by the government, by the police, by the judiciary in Delhi right now, and there's nothing to say that it's not going to happen in Bombay and every other city that we all call home," Sastry said. "Not anyone in power is stepping up to save what we call a democracy that we have known, and it is only up to us to stand up and raise our voice to support our friends, to support our fellow citizens and to support what we know as the nation that we love."
The Associated Press reports that at least 32 people have been killed and hundreds injured during the Delhi clashes, which coincided with the first state visit of President Donald Trump to India. Modi sparked sustained protests when his right-wing party introduced a December-passed citizenship law that fast-tracks naturalization for foreign-born religious minorities for all common South Asian faiths except Islam.
Speakers at the Hyde Park protest voiced concern that the Indian government seeks to make the nation’s minority population stateless, which has affected the predominantly Muslim Rohingya minority in neighboring Myanmar.
Tyler Williams, a U. of C. South Asian studies professor, said the violence is not "a clash of equal parties with equal enmity … but a deliberate, targeted and coordinated attack" on Delhi area Muslims, those in solidarity with them and the movement against the Citizenship Amendment Act.
"We also recognize that the current political situation in India, including the violence, is not an internal matter," Williams said, observing that protesters' family members and friends are concurrently protesting in Indian cities as well as the violence that has wracked universities across the nation, affecting colleagues and overseas research.
"Delhi is here in the sense that the type of bigotry, the type of xenophobia and the type of racism espoused by the current regime in India has remarkable similarities and parallels to the type of xenophobia right here, right now," he continued. Just as mosques, Hindu temples and gurdwaras in Delhi have been taking in a protecting Muslims, University Church, 5655 S. University Ave., has taken in immigrants resisting deportation.
"We are here today to say, whether it is Delhi or whether it is the United States or Hyde Park, no one is illegal," Williams said.
The protest follows a joint discussion the U. of C. South Asian Students Association hosted with Indian student-activists about the amendment act protests on Feb. 22, held via video call, with U. of C. students present and Indian student-activists calling in.
Sparsh Agarwal, at student at Ashoka University in the Delhi region who has participated in Kolkata and New Delhi protests, said, “It is important to the students that other members of the society come down to the streets to voice their concerns.” He emphasized the importance of community building, saying that “it is important to compromise and create coalitions to create a larger social movement.”
Argwal and fellow Ashoka student-organizer Zainab Firdausi founded the Azaad India Collective to visually document the protests in December; their work will be housed on the U.S. Library of Congress’ web archives on India.
“We could just see more and more campuses taking to the streets,” Firdausi said. “This movement really reassured a lot of students like myself.” She also highlighted the diversity of the people protesting: “It’s not just Muslims; the demographic has expanded so much.”
