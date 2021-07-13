The Nature Conservancy and the Chicago Park District (CPD) have worked with volunteers to construct 20 Fairy Houses in natural areas managed by the CPD. Four of these Fairy Houses are located in parks near Hyde Park, including Washington Park, Nichols Park, Jackson Park and South Shore Park.
The Fairy House project marks the 20th anniversary of the Park District’s Community Stewardship Program, which “connects neighboring communities to volunteer opportunities at local natural areas.”
Each Fairy House is unique. All are whimsical. They are constructed largely of wood and found natural objects. Some of these objects have been painted. A few Fairy Houses contain human-made objects.
Most of the Fairy Houses are easily seen, though some are hidden. They are located along trails, usually close to an old tree. More information about the Fairy Houses citywide is available at the Park District's website, chicagoparkdistrict.com/20fairyhouses.
