Students at elementary schools in Kenwood, Hyde Park and northern Woodlawn scored below the citywide average on the Illinois Assessment of Readiness given to 3rd through 8th graders this year.
The exam illustrates the academic effect of the COVID-19 pandemic, though its administration was itself affected by many students not being in school buildings when it was administered this spring.
Students receive a score of 1 through 5, with 4 passing and 5 exceeding expectations, in English language arts (ELA) and math tests. Local schools’ passage and participation rates are as follows:
- Jackie Robinson, 4225 S. Lake Park Ave.: 20% met or exceeded ELA proficiency (96% participation), 4% met or exceeded math proficiency (96% participation)
- Woodson, 701 E. 45th St.: 10% ELA (52% participation), 3% math (50% participation)
- Ariel, 1119 E. 46th St.: 6% ELA (37% participation), 1% math (36% participation)
- Reavis, 834 E. 50th St.: 7% ELA (54% participation), 3% math (47% participation)
- Shoesmith, 1330 E. 50th St.: 7% ELA (56% participation), 2% math (53% participation)
- Kozminski, 936 E. 54th St.: 2% ELA (96% participation), 2% math (95% participation)
- Murray, 5335 S. Kenwood Ave.: 22% ELA (44% participation), 10% math (43% participation)
- Ray, 5631 S. Kimbark Ave.: 18% ELA (52% participation), 15% math (55% participation)
- Bret Harte, 1556 E. 56th St.: 16% ELA (37% participation),9% math (31% participation)
- Fiske, 6020 S. Langley Ave.: 1% ELA (31% participation), 2% math (25% participation)
- Carnegie, 1414 E. 61st Place: 18% ELA (45% participation), 13% math (46% participation)
On the English language arts test, 21.5% of Chicago students met or exceeded the state's standards this year; in 2019, 28% did. In math, 17.5% did; in 2019, 39% did.
Chalkbeat reports that test participation last spring, when many students were still learning from home, was down from normal. Overall, half of Chicago students took the test. Illinois did not administer the assessment in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Chalkbeat reports that 18.3% of Chicago 3rd graders met or exceeded Illinois English language arts standards and 18.2% were proficient in math. The news site noted third grade's importance in Illinois, as statewide literacy assessments begin during it, school districts are held accountable for their students' performance on those tests and educators say that if third graders are not able to read, they will struggle to understand curriculum going forward.
Chalkbeat has reported that the state sees these IAR scores as a way to measure the pandemic's impact on learning and expected the learning gaps after the remote-learning period.
At least $1.4 billion in Illinois' share of federal pandemic aid must go to school district learning recovery programs. Chalkbeat has detailed CPS's $525 million two-year recovery spending “Moving Forward Together” plan, which includes elements to combat both pandemic-related academic and mental health issues.
CPS is in the process of dropping its own standardized Measure of Academic Progress math and reading tests in favor of, Chalkbeat reports, a universal, voluntary curriculum called Skyline and and another collection of quick assessments.
Chalkbeat reports that it is unclear which tests CPS may use to rate schools and evaluate teachers and principals; MAP was used in the school ratings program, aka SQRP, and as of this summer, the news site reported that CPS was continuing to review the school ratings process.
The state, too, may change IAR from an end-of-year test to a thrice-yearly interim one, possibly administered by a new contractor, to better measure pandemic-related learning losses, Chalkbeat reports.
