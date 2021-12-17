Pencils are snapping. Rubber bands and curse words are flying around classrooms, and fuses are short among pupils, parents and teachers. As they grope their way through the third school year during the COVID-19 pandemic, educators are reaching for different techniques to use on everyone, including themselves. Their grip is closing on a set of skills called Social-Emotional Learning (SEL).
Among the many educators interviewed for this story, the consensus was clear: Under pandemic pressure, we can all use a little more understanding and compassion. When stressed beyond our personal threshold, we all become more difficult to work or play with, and less able to learn.
Everyone’s concerned about students falling behind academically. The latest test results issued by the State of Illinois showed an alarming statewide drop in English and, especially, math proficiency in the spring of 2021, compared to 2019. Chicago students, overall, performed even worse than the statewide average, a fact largely attributable to socioeconomic factors.
But at this point, putting more effort into academic learning may leave the cart in front of the horse.
“The ‘make up for lost time' mentality doesn’t work,” said Eileen Holzhauer. As the librarian at Murray Language Academy, 5335 S. Kenwood Ave., she sees the whole school population — about 470 children — every week. She’s found that getting her younger children settled for a story takes twice as long as it used to. Children slide off their chairs and flop onto the floor, perhaps because they did much of last year’s remote learning in bed. “They don’t seem to remember how to maintain yourself against gravity,” she marveled.
Among older children, she’s seeing much more aggressive behavior by some, while others simply check out. “If you don’t help them with the fundamentals of being in a group, you’re not going to get to the academics.”
Other teachers and learning specialists interviewed by the Herald agreed. “Kids are out of practice when it comes to interacting and problem-solving with their peers,” noted Angela Habr, director of the Hyde Park Neighborhood Club.
Defiant and disrespectful behavior toward teachers is another widespread complaint. “I’ve been told to **** off many times this year,” Holzhauer reported — a schoolday experience that used to be rare for her.
She’s often on damage control after kids return from the playground. “They invariably bring the conflicts back to the classroom. As a teacher, since you didn’t witness what happened, you have to put it all together. And that takes a lot of time.”
Habr and her HPNC staff were struck by the behavior changes last summer, and decided to make an immediate investment in Social-Emotional Learning. They hired educational psychologist Chrisna Perry for guidance, and launched a campaign to build awareness and techniques around the idea of neurodiversity — not only for the sake of children with conditions such as autism, Downs syndrome, dyslexia or dyscalculia, but for the benefit of everyone in the club community.
“The best practices for neurodiverse children can really support all children,” said Perry. For example, “methodologies used for dyslexia can help all children read.”
“Neurodivergence” is a term for people who behave atypically due to differences in the way their brains are wired. They may be diagnosed with a learning disability or a social-emotional deficit.
Interventions for neurodivergent students during the 20th century were often clumsy and demeaning. Today’s SEL can be more savvy and empathetic. Many experts today have ceased to regard brain variations as pathological, saying they are disabling only to the extent that society fails to accommodate them. Forbes magazine reported in 2019 that corporations were beginning to view neurodiversity as a competitive advantage.
“HPNC is all about being a safe place for learning and fun,” said development director Chris Younkin-Wilson. “In the past we thought more in terms of physical safety. But now it’s physical, mental, emotional, relational.”
“We worked with parents and children on a ‘safe space plan,’ so kids can feel that their bodies, their things and their feelings are all safe,” added Perry. “We got a buy-in from the children.”
A philanthropy called A Better Chicago took a similar approach, announcing in October more than $7 million in educational innovation grants emphasizing mental health as a key antidote to pandemic learning loss. The grant program, called Chicago Design Challenge, is a collaboration with the Chicago Public Education Fund and the Education Lab at the University of Chicago. Selected schools are benefiting now, with the end goal being to reach all Chicago public schools.
“We don’t just need child development. We need adult development,” the philanthropy’s director told the Sun-Times. “So many teachers also feel burned out. Our therapists are helping the adults build their own social-emotional capacity.”
So what’s the secret of SEL? Says consultant Perry: “Don’t focus so much on the behavior as on the underlying causes.” The connection between teacher and student is paramount, and it’s more likely than punishment to bring about compliance.
“It’s not like the kid wakes up in the morning saying ‘Woo! I can’t wait to go raise some hell today at school.’ It’s that there are all these stressors, and kids don’t appear to be as resilient now. They’re not as well equipped to handle (social or academic) challenges.”
Added Habr: “If a kid gets really frustrated with their computer… rather than classifying the behavior as defiant or irresponsible, you can reframe it: OK, this kid needs a moment to collect themselves without pressure. I can help them to recognize their own feelings and de-escalate.’”
As a special education teacher in Chicago public schools for the past 11 years, Tracy Hunter started this fall already trained in SEL. Nonetheless, she conceded, “It’s really been a struggle this year. They’ve missed so much social interaction, and now they don’t know what behavior is correct. They don’t know how to have positive conversations. They don’t know how to make those positive adjustments — How are you going to solve this problem outside of fighting?”
Apparently someone in administration has seen the need: Hunter is now authorized to allocate time in each day’s schedule exclusively for SEL. She does a well-being check on her students every morning in her Diverse Learners classroom at Earle S.T.E.M. Academy, 2040 W. 61st St.
“Especially on Mondays, I ask how the weekend went, and we talk about the things that happened. Then, if I know someone had a rough weekend, I’ll check in now and then.”
At day’s end the class spends 15-20 minutes on social topics. “We learn about bullying, how to treat your peers, what it is to make a positive decision, what it means to set a goal.”
Some children haven’t forgotten how to do school — perhaps they were quarantined with siblings, or with parents who could give them a lot of attention. But, like the teachers, they’re dealing with a more stressful school environment than ever before.
According to Ray Elementary School teacher Chandra Garcia, patience and an open mind have never been more critical. “Students aren’t coming back with behavior issues but a new set of learned behaviors,” she insisted. “We must address the whole student on a daily basis and not just teach the core.”
Could efforts like these spin a thread of silver inside the Covid cloud? As we slowly recover from the ravages of the pandemic, will we indeed build stronger empathy muscles than we had before?
“I think it’s possible,” said psychologist Perry.
