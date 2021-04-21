Tomorrow and this weekend, a number of events, including park clean-ups and nature walks, will take place around the mid-South Side to celebrate Earth Day, April 22. The Herald has compiled some of them below, though note that any information may be subject to change.
April 22
The Jackson Park Advisory Council will host a clean-up day in Jackson Park, including at the Columbia Basin and nearby cherry grove. Meet at the park fieldhouse, 6404 S. Stony Island Ave., at 9:30 a.m. For questions or more information, contact Louise McCurry at 663-844-2225 or commissioner751@icloud.com.
The Woodlawn Botanical Nature Center will hold a discussion on ecosystems, including a nature walk, from noon to 4 p.m. at 63rd Street and S. Stony Island Ave.
April 24
State Rep. Curtis J. Tarver II (D-25th) will hold a cleanup on the lakefront from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 6300 S. Lake Shore Drive. More information is available at his district office, at 773-363-8870 or office@repcurtisjtarverii.com.
The Washington Park Chamber of Commerce, Chicago Park District, 2nd District Caps, as well as the offices of state Rep. Kambium Buckner (D-26th), state Sen. Robert Peters (D-13th), Ald. Sophia King (4th) and Cook County Commissioner Bill Lowry, will hold a cleanup in Washington Park from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., starting at the Washington Park Refectory, 5531 Russell Drive. Register at mobilize.us/mobilize/event/384504/, and email dulana@illinois26.com for a shirt.
At Gwendolyn Brooks Park, 4601 S. Greenwood Ave., volunteers will host a sapling care workshop from 10 a.m. to noon and a poetry writing event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Until April 25
The One Earth Film Festival is co-hosting a mini film festival with the city of Chicago from April 19-25 that features a nightly, virtual screening of an environmentally-minded documentary. For more information, including showtimes, visit oneearthfilmfest.org/earth-day.
