Chicago Department of Public Health data from the second week of January shows that cases of COVID-19 are plummeting in the four mid-South Side lakefront ZIP codes after the city reached its peak of the omicron wave sometime around the first of the year.
Although the omicron strain is milder, its profound contagiousness means that a tremendous number of overwhelmingly unvaccinated people are being cared for in the city's hospitals, and CDPH Commissioner Dr. Alison Arwady said that around 20 of them are dying every day.
Hospitalizations are plateauing at around 200 a day, and hundreds more will be admitted every day for a while. Hospitalization rates are at the highest point they have been throughout the pandemic, though the number of patients in intensive care is not as high as it was in the first wave.
The rate of deaths is still significantly lower than it was at the peak of the first pandemic, when 341 Chicagoans died the first week of May 2020. But from Jan. 9-15, 151 Chicagoans died of COVID-19, including 12 in the four lakefront mid-South Side ZIP codes.
"I worry because I continue to hear on social media, 'Oh, omicron isn't dangerous. Nobody dies from omicron,'" said Arwady at a Jan. 19 press conference. "There are lots of people right here in Chicago dying from omicron."
"Twenty a day, 140 a week. You keep adding those on, it does build up. We're coming up close to 6,000 deaths overall, and this is the biggest surge we've had since last winter before vaccines were available. I don't have the exact numbers there, but it will be hundreds, for sure."
While research from Europe and Africa had shown that vaccines were less effective against omicron than previous variants but that boosters increased their effectiveness, three studies released on Friday from the United States had similar findings.
- The first, from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, found that a third dose of vaccine from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna was 82% effective at preventing people from having to go to the emergency room or an urgent care clinic during the omicron surge and 90% from being hospitalized.
- The second, also from the CDC, looked at COVID-19 case and death rates in 25 states over nine months and found that people who had had booster shots had the highest protection against infection, both during the delta variant's wave and omicron's.
- A third, from the Journal of the American Medical Association, looked at people who got COVID-19 during the omicron surge. It found that a booster shot was 67% effective at preventing symptomatic omicron COVID-19 compared with no vaccine at all while two doses offered no significant protection.
Nevertheless, more than 99.9% of Chicagoans who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 have not died of the disease, and more than 99.8% of vaccinated Chicagoans have not been hospitalized.
"The vaccines continue to protect very, very well, and I worry the most about people who still have not done that," Arwady said.
Black and Latino Chicagoans are "leading the way" in terms of getting new vaccinations, Arwady said, and an adult Latino Chicagoan is now as likely as an adult white Chicagoan to be vaccinated. Only 58% of Black Chicagoans have had a first dose of vaccine, though, and only 51.1% are fully vaccinated (62% of Latino Chicagoans are, 69.1% of white Chicagoans are and 74.5% of Asian Chicagoans are).
Forty-two percent of 5- to 11-year olds have gotten a first dose, as have three-quarters of 12- to 17-year-olds, compared to national respective rates of 27% and 65%.
Arwady said there has been an uptick in 18- to 29-year-old Chicagoans getting vaccinated once the city's proof-of-vaccination requirement for bars, restaurants and other public venues went into effect at the beginning of the month. "We do have a preliminary hypothesis that it is helping in that group," she said. "I do want to remind people that that requirement is not going away anytime soon."
About 45% of Chicago adults have been boosted. Only 65% of Chicago seniors have, though — a low proportion in the age group most likely to experience serious illness and complications.
"We're not done. It's the most important thing for everybody in terms of keeping schools as safe as they possibly can be, in terms of decreasing the risk of severe outcomes — although those risks are lower among children, they are not zero," Arwady said. "We know that vaccination decreases not only the risk of hospitalization, but decreases the risk of MIS-C, which is that inflammatory disease that can follow. I really encourage you to, even if your child does not have underlying conditions, to get vaccinated."
She said there is a long way to go before the world "lives with COVID." Metrics around hospitalizations and deaths will lead the way around when society can let up restrictions; she noted that those metrics are also tracked for influenza every year.
Arwady said she is interested in forthcoming serologic studies to determine how many people in the population have antibodies to COVID-19. Before the omicron wave, Arwady had said more than 700,000 Chicagoans had never been vaccinated or had COVID-19; after this wave, she said many more will have antibodies.
"Now where we have really mild infections, that actually doesn't help you as much in the future, and this is in no way a replacement for being vaccinated, but we have a lot of people now who are vaccinated and have had a breakthrough infection afterwards," she said. "We knew going into omicron that people who had had COVID in the past and then got vaccinated had the best protection out there.
"I am most interested in if it goes the other way: if people who have been vaccinated and then had a breakthrough infection, if their level of protection, when we look at bone marrow, similar to the other direction. We're still learning about that. Because if that is true, I expect there to be many more people who would not have a lot to fear about omicron moving forward. That doesn't set aside a new variant that may come and other changes, etc., but I think that everything to date suggests that as we come down from this, the risk should continue to dissipate for people. It won't go away, though."
Local numbers between Jan. 9-15 declined significantly. Half of eligible South Shore residents are now vaccinated, the most since the first week of June 2020, when nine residents died as the neighborhood's nightmarish first surge of COVID-19 subsided.
- In 60653, covering North Kenwood and Oakland, 193 people tested positive for COVID-19 out of 2,860 tests — a 8.3% positivity — down from 448 the week before, and one person died, down from two the week before. The number of tests performed dropped 7%. Out of eligible residents (5 years old and older), 57.5% are fully vaccinated as of Jan. 12, up 0.4% from the week before, which is "medium" on the CDPH Vulnerability Index.
- In 60615, covering northern Hyde Park, southern Kenwood and northern Washington Park, 255 people tested positive out of 3,868 tests — a 7.9% positivity — down from 569, and one person died, down from three the week before. The number of tests decreased 18%. Out of eligible residents, 71.4% are fully vaccinated, up 0.3%, "low" on the Vulnerability Index.
- In 60637, covering southern Hyde Park, southern Washington Park and Woodlawn, 308 people tested positive out of 5,316 tests — an 7.2% positivity — down from 703, and two people died, down from four the week before. The number of tests decreased 21%. Out of eligible residents, 55.8% are fully vaccinated, up 0.4%, medium on the Vulnerability Index.
- In 60649, South Shore, 298 people tested positive out of 3,772 tests — a 9.9% positivity — down from 524, and eight people died, up from four the week before. The number of tests performed dropped 15%. Out of eligible residents, 50% are fully vaccinated, up 0.4%, medium on the Vulnerability Index.
Citywide, 70.2% of Chicagoans 5 years old and older are fully vaccinated.
The federal government's website for the distribution of four free rapid at-home COVID-19 tests, covidtests.gov, is live. In light of reported fraud at pop-up testing sites, state Attorney General Kwame Raoul is urging people "to choose a different testing site if they visit one where something does not seem right" and encouraging them to file an online complaint if they think they have been a victim of fraud or were billed later for testing services.
The Illinois Department of Public Health has a list of testing locations online at dph.illinois.gov/covid19/testing.html. The city's website for COVID-19 testing information is chi.gov/covidtesting.
Aldermanic offices throughout the city distributed KN95 masks they got from the city earlier this months, which Arwady said was designed as a "one-time push" amid the omicron surge. She said she federal government may be distributing more and that CDPH will be keeping an eye on that.
The city's website for vaccine information is chicago.gov/covidvax. The federal government’s vaccine information website is vaccines.gov. City operators are available at 312-746-4835 to handle any questions regarding the vaccine.
Up to 10 people at once can be vaccinated or boosted at their homes by appointment through the Protect Chicago at Home program; hours are weekdays, 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Anyone who gets vaccinated (both the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are available) will receive $100 Visa gift cards, which can be used anywhere Visa is accepted. More information is at 312-746-4835 or chicago.gov/athome.
Neighborhood pharmacies, including Katsaros Pharmacy, 1521 E. 53rd St., Walgreens (1-800-925-4733) and CVS (1-800-679-9691) are offering the vaccine by appointment and on a walk-in basis. Appointments at Katsaros are available online at katsarospharmacy.com.
Howard Brown Health is offering the Pfizer vaccine and testing at its Hyde Park clinic, 1525 E. 55th St., with sign up at 773-388-1600. UChicago Medicine is vaccinating everyone, adults and children, regardless of patient status. The scheduling number is 1-888-824-0200 for adults and 773-834-8221 for children.
The Cook County government is offering sign-up for vaccines at vaccine.cookcountyil.gov.
