Students, residents and activists levied a set of demands for reparations against the University of Chicago during a virtual event on Wednesday, Feb. 9.
On-campus group UChicago Against Displacement (UCAD) and community members from local organizations Southside Together Organizing for Power (STOP) and the Community Benefits Agreement Coalition hosted the event.
The demands include $20 million in annual funding for rental assistance and local schools, an expansion of the U. of C.’s employer-assisted housing program to low-income and working class residents, $1 billion in grant funding for long-term affordable housing and engagement with local schools to support STEM programs.
The activists are also hoping for a renewal of a previous agreement not to build in Woodlawn south of 61st Street. In 2016, the Herald reported that the U. of C. no longer considered that agreement binding “based on community meetings and the feedback from those meetings.”
The reparations are in return for the U. of C.’s role in displacing and destabilizing Black communities surrounding it, said David Zegeye, a UCAD organizer and graduate student at the U. of C., during Wednesday's event.
“UChicago has a history of gentrifying the surrounding South Side area from Hyde Park to Woodlawn, all the way over to Washington Park and displacing long-term residents. That has also come to affect South Shore residents as well, and other surrounding communities on the South Side,” said Zegeye.
Specifically, activists pointed to the school’s decision to indirectly fund racially restrictive covenants during the 1930s and 1940s to prevent integration of the mid-South Side and its role in orchestrating the later urban renewal plan that saw thousands of Black people displaced from Hyde Park.
Reached for comment, a U. of C. spokesperson wrote that "the University has engaged with community concerns over many years and is taking many of the steps that community residents and elected officials have suggested."
The spokesperson pointed to initiatives the school has undertaken in recent years, including the creation, in 2019, of a Community Development Working Group composed of "more than 50 local stakeholders from business, workforce development, and housing organizations to discuss the University’s role as an economic anchor, and explore deeper partnership to spur more equitable development and economic inclusion on the South Side."
Other efforts include the South Side Housing Data Initiative and a recently announced community council that will explore the historical relationship between the U. of C. and the surrounding communities.
The school also recently released a report detailing its financial contributions to the city and South Side and its engagement efforts through the Community Programs Accelerator, civic fellowships and arts programming.
At Wednesday's event, four panelists — CBA member Patricia Tatum, a Woodlawn homeowner and retired U. of C. nurse; Dixon Romeo, CBA member and lifelong South Shore resident; Tahiti Hamer, a member of South Shore housing group Not Me, We; and Sharon Payne, a STOP member who also worked around the campaign to reinstate a Level 1 trauma center at the U. of C. — spoke about what they saw as the school’s continued influence over local development.
Asked about what reparations should look like, Romeo said that the U. of C. needs to take a significant amount of its money to use in a way that greatly impacts all residents in surrounding neighborhoods.
“They get all this money and it’s not put where it's needed, it’s put where it’s not needed,” said Hamer, who said the University should use the money to prevent school closures and institute youth programs.
“As far as reparations are concerned, they owe us so much we’d be lucky if we get a fraction of what they owe us,” said Payne, who stated that the money should go toward housing and better education.
Tatum, who worked at U. of C. from 1972 to 1994, said that there should be more help for residents who want to become homeowners and more support for single parents in the community.
“It should all be fueled by the needs of the community, not from outsiders saying ‘I think you need this, I think you need that.’ They need to respect us enough to come to us and ask what we feel like we need,” she said.
