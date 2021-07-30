Ald. Sophia King (4th) hosted a July 28 virtual meeting with city and police officials, including Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown, to discuss public safety with local residents.
According to a July 27 weekly crime report from the 2nd District, which includes Hyde Park and Kenwood, murders, sexual assaults and motor vehicle thefts have increased since 2017, while robberies are down since then, but up since 2019. Aggravated battery and burglary have decreased in the last four years.
There have been 303 motor vehicle thefts in 2021, compared to 242 at this point in 2019. At the July 28 meeting, 2nd District Cmdr. Joshua Wallace said that 70 of those were vehicular hijackings, compared to 11 in 2019.
“When you think about the ecosystem of public safety, it’s not just law enforcement,” said Lightfoot. “It’s everything that goes into communities …. Every single aspect of an ecosystem has been dramatically and negatively impacted by COVID-19, meaning the soft power part of the ecosystem, the community organizations that reach in and support individuals, families, neighborhoods.”
Lightfoot said that at the end of last year and into the first two months of this year, there was a substantial drop in carjackings. “From my perspective, part of the reason we started seeing the drop is because we opened our high schools back up, and we gave our young people the option to come back to school,” she said.
(While police and politicians have suggested young people are largely responsible for the spike in carjackings, some researchers claim that arrest and clearance rates are so low that it’s difficult to determine whether that’s true.)
According to Lightfoot, the biggest challenge in the city is the proliferation of guns. CPD has removed over 6,000 illegal guns from the streets of Chicago this year.
In June 2020, Lightfoot accused former President Donald Trump of using victims of gun violence “to score cheap political points” after the president penned a letter to the mayor and Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, urging action to combat gun violence on the streets and condemning their leadership.
Now, Lightfoot said that her ties with the Biden administration, Department of Justice and other federal partners are stronger than they have been in years.
“The interstate trafficking of weapons into our city is a profound problem that we cannot solve at the local level alone,” said Lightfoot.
According to Brown, the second district is also focusing on more visibility, productivity and foot patrols.
“We need to hear from the community on where we can be more visible,” said Brown. “I’ve challenged (Cmdr. Wallace) to increase productivity and we really need to have a conversation on what that really means.”
“It needs to be an all-hands-on-deck approach,” said Wallace. “I’m out there, my captain’s out there and we do foot patrol together with the officers because it’s important for the community to see it.”
Lightfoot also said there is no way to “police ourselves out of this problem,” and is calling on residents for help.
“If people in neighborhoods don’t move people that are wreaking havoc and are silent; in this climate, silence is complicity,” said Lightfoot.
Kenwood resident Phinney Cook said their 13-year-old daughter recently witnessed a carjacking in front of her house around 5 p.m. recently and asked what immediate measures are being taken for young people committing crimes to get them into social welfare and crime prevention programs.
“There’s got to be something to fill in the gap here because they’re continuing and it’s rising,” said Cook.
“I don’t think we ought to be locking up juveniles, but your point is well-taken, which is that if they, in their young, immature way, do not feel accountable for their actions, what are we teaching them?” said Lightfoot.
Brown mentioned the CPD’s Custom Notifications program, in which a police officer goes out and knocks on the door of the offender, offering the family wraparound social services and bringing in social service representatives specific to the area to help in the conversation to the juvenile and caregivers. Brown said that, more often than not, the young person does not want the services, but their caregivers, often mothers, do.
Another resident said there needs to be a more consistent police presence in Kenwood, asking, “Why does it take 30 minutes for the Chicago Police Department to come after we call?”
Lightfoot said that the Chicago Police Department needs to do a better job at coordinating with the University of Chicago Police Department.
“We’ve got to make sure that there’s no part of the footprint of your communities that isn’t covered regularly,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.