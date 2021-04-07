The South Shore Branch of the Chicago Public Library will soon open on Sundays with nine other branches, as part of the network's plan to open them all seven days a week.
Bronzeville's Hall Branch, 4801 S. Michigan Ave., is already open on Sundays, Kenwood's Blackstone Branch, 4904 S. Lake Park Ave. and Woodlawn's Coleman Branch, 731 E. 63rd St., aren't yet. But Director of Government and Public Affairs Patrick Molloy said "it would be a pretty safe assumption" that Blackstone or Coleman would be among the next to have their operating hours extended.
"The plan is to be regularly, throughout the rest of the year, doing this," he said. "By the end of 2021, all locations will be open on Sundays."
The first nine branches to open on Sundays did so in December 2019; more were to begin operating on Sundays last year, but the coronavirus pandemic got in the way. Molloy said CPL is expanding Sunday hours a few branches at a time because of hiring constraints.
Librarians, associates, clerks, clerical staff and pages need to be brought on because of the extra Sunday shifts, and many of the jobs are hired internally, so shuffled positions from within CPL need to get filled.
"There's some internal movement," Molloy said, "so rather than doing it system-wide all at the same time, we're doing it bit by bit, so we anticipate movement within and the need to fill it. We're filling the new positions plus filling in the around where people are transferring."
