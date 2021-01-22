The more contagious coronavirus variant B.1.1.7., which originated in the United Kingdom, has been identified in Chicago, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention forecasts that it will become the predominant strain in the United States by March.
University of Chicago chief infectious disease epidemiologist Emily Landon has a great amount of trepidation about it and says her public health colleagues do, too.
She said B.1.1.7. is similar to strains that have arisen in South Africa and Brazil, which all have a collection of three or four different mutations, "single amino acid substitutions," that advantage the virus to our detriment.
Both in experiments and in studies in the communities where the new strains are circulating, COVID-19 becomes more transmissible. "It takes less virus to make you sick," she explained. "A dose of virus that previously might not have resulted in infection is more likely to result in infection with this strain."
While taking a mask down to sip coffee indoors may have been less risky before, it has become more risky with the newer strains. The new strains also replicate faster, so infected people have higher viral loads.
"When they breathe, talk, sing, cough — more virus leaves them every single time," Landon said. "Not only does it take less virus to make someone sick; the people who have it are giving more virus out into the environment."
Certain European and East Asian countries are now recommending that everyone wear medical-grade masks, but Landon is not sure that is the right thing to do, citing most fabric masks' sufficient amount of filtration. Most important, she said, is how well the masks fit and how tightly they are across the face.
"The other thing is that we are walking around with two eyes open all the time," she said, "and our eyes are also mucous membranes." The coronavirus does not get into the body as efficiently through the eyes as it does through the nose and mouth, but it can. Landon noted the University of Chicago Medical Center has mandated eye protection as well as face masks for its staff in clinical areas at all times.
Regular eyeglasses provide some benefit to people, Landon said, recalling an early-pandemic study that showed some safety benefit to glasses-wearing doctors caring for patients in China. Face shields or safety glasses work better, but any kind of eye protection should also be worn with a snugly fitting face mask, which Landon said should be leaving faint marks when taken off after a period of time.
"I think that the best way to combat this variant is going to be a combination of decreasing our contacts — which people don't want to hear, because they want to have more contacts, not fewer contacts — and that means fewer unmasked contacts," she said, recommending a tightening of social circles and quarantining in advance of unmasked meetings.
"And also making sure that, when we do have contact with other people, our masks and any protective equipment is really effective. That means none of these bandanas or scarves tied loosely around the face. Those aren't any good. And it means that masks are up over noses, because that's going to start making a difference once B.1.1.7. becomes the dominant strain, and making sure that people are wearing snugly fitting masks."
Landon said there are still not enough medical-grade masks, like N95 respirators, for medical workers, so she is unsure whether it makes sense to ask everyone to wear them. She said asking everyone to wear N95s would lead to disparity issues. She also said people have not been fitted for them, so their effectiveness would be subpar.
"I think the right thing to do is to encourage people to wear the best-fitting mask that has the most layers that they can, to wash it frequently and to be extra careful," she said, again urging "eye protection if they're high-risk, if they're in indoor spaces, and they're worried about it."
For people working frontline essential jobs — who are next-in-line for the vaccine — Landon again stressed wearing tight, multi-layered, frequently washed masks, keeping distance from unmasked people and frequent hand-washing.
"If you're around unmasked individuals or people whose masks are constantly falling down, and you're with them for long periods of time, but if you're stuck in a smaller room with someone who is constantly taking off his mask to drink coffee, or his mask is always falling down, then you probably want to consider adding some eye protection," she said.
"If you want the perfect protection, wear a face shield and the best three-ply, 600-thread-count cotton mask you can that's snug."
For having said all this on Jan. 21, Landon said she does not know when public health officials need to pull the trigger about when policy changes should take place. Infection rates are flat in Chicago, where indoor dining may resume soon, as it is elsewhere in Illinois. (Landon strongly disagrees with the decision and does not think gyms are safe, either.)
"We don't know what the policy should be," she said. "It's not clear that the masks that we have don't work, it's just that we feel that we feel that we want to do more, because it is more transmissible."
She does not think people should stop buying groceries in person, noting that having groceries delivered is beyond many people's means. (Locally, the mutual aid group hydepark.help, which operates a website at that address, is still accepting requests for residents who need help running errands.)
"There's very clear evidence that grocery-shopping is safe," Landon said. "If you're going to the grocery store, though, you need to be more careful. Now's the time to take stock of what you've got, what you've been doing and make sure that you're doing it right and you're doing it well."
On Friday, British government officials announced there is some evidence, if uncertain, that the B.1.1.7. strain is more deadly. Chief Scientific Adviser Patrick Vallance said that 13 or 14 more men in their 60s per 1,000 would be expected to die from the B.1.1.7. strain than the original coronavirus.
Landon is hopeful that the vaccine supply chain will become more organized in the weeks ahead and equitably distributed to states and people.
"If the B.1.1.7. takes over and all of the high-risk individuals are immune, then a bunch of people who are lower-risk might get illness, but very few of them will have serious illness," she said. "I think what really matters right now is that we've just got to get a lot of people vaccinated. The best thing I can say to people now is that they should take stock of their current protection strategies."
"Rules are different than advice," she said, "but if you're thinking about B.1.1.7, now is the time to think about whether your mask is fitting snugly, if you want to incorporate eye protection, things like that."
