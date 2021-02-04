Side effects to the COVID-19 vaccines are common and can be severe, but that means the drugs are working to prime the immune system to fight off the coronavirus infection.
And despite the short-term irritation, the earliest beneficiaries of the vaccine doses are seeing marked improvements to their lives and peace of mind.
As a point of illustration, University of Chicago chief epidemiologist Emily Landon pointed out that body aches, fevers, chills and sweats associated with the flu are not caused by the flu itself, but by the immune system reacting to and killing off the flu virus.
"Whenever there's something that enters your body unnecessarily, the cells that are there that notice that there's a problem and help to fix it," she said, "whether it's a splinter in your finger, a flu virus getting into your lungs or a cold in your nose."
Those cells send out chemical signals for other immune cells, which make antibody proteins to fight the virus and prevent it from replicating, to come join them; those signals are sent out in proportion to the seriousness of the infection.
"The bottom line is that making all those antibodies requires all of this activation of the immune system, and that requires all these chemical signals," she said. "And those chemical signals change your temperature set point, make you have a fever, make you have chills when your temperature is going up, because you feel too cold, because your body wants you to get warmer. And then when it's coming down, you feel too hot, because the temperature set point got put back to normal."
Bone and body aches are caused by the marrow pumping out more and more cells to fight the infection.
COVID-19, obviously, is an extremely significant illness. Its in-use vaccines prime the immune system to create spike proteins akin to those found on the outside of the coronavirus, which Landon compared to a wanted poster.
"When you get the first shot, the vaccine actually degrades in your arm pretty quickly," she said. The body creates the spike proteins together, the immune system recognizes them as an invader and the immune system creates cells to create antibodies to neutralize them.
The reason the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines are two-shot drugs, Landon said, is because the body needs to see the invader multiple times in order to make a good memory response that will last a long time.
"That second dose is like a trial run for your body," she said. "It's like a training exercise. It says, 'Here's that spike protein again. Remember what you're supposed to do?' And the body goes at it. It makes a full-on immune response the same way it would if COVID was invading your body. And that steps your body up to be able to neutralize COVID without doing all of that crap."
All this can cause "pretty significant" side effects, Landon said, particularly because people are being given the second dose so soon. (Landon said drugmakers moved the schedule so quickly because they wanted to immunize as many people as quickly as possible.)
"We're seeing a little under half of people have significant side effects after their second dose," she said. "Most people don't, and they still get great immunity. We don't really know why some people do and some people don't."
Landon got her second dose at 9 a.m. and was fine for 12 hours before getting a deep ache in her back and chills. She took ibuprofen before improving at midnight and fell asleep. She was sore when she ate breakfast the next morning, ate breakfast, went back to bed, woke up in the early afternoon and felt better.
"The vast majority of people feel sick after either the first shot or the second, but not both," she explained. "People who feel not so great after the first shot are often people who have had COVID before, whether or not they knew it. And that's because that first shot is now acting as the second time their body is seeing COVID, and it's doing that trial run."
While vaccine rollout has been frustratingly slow, the lucky few who have already received their shots are reporting significant improvements to their personal lives — a preview to the vast majority of society awaiting a long-anticipated resumption to the end of the pandemic nightmare.
Brenda Smith-Land, a cook at Montgomery Place, 5550 S. Shore Drive, had a headache the day after her first dose that improved after an Advil. Two hours after her second shot, she reported feeling a little tired, and her arm was sore, but she was otherwise fine.
"I am blessed," she said when asked how she feels at getting the vaccine as part of Phase 1a. "My mother is going to be 96 in May. My mother took her shot two weeks ago. I took mine way before my mother did. I call my mother every other day to see how she's doing, and she didn't even have a sore arm. My arm was bothering me for a couple of days. But other than that, I mean, I'm blessed. And that's why I took that second shot, because it was something that I know I needed to do."
Her mother lives in Mississippi. Smith-Land and her husband visited her last year, but they only visited her outside and from a distance.
"It hurts me so bad, because I can't hug her, I can't touch her. And she don't really understand about what's going on with this disease. She wants to know, 'Why can't I hug you? Why can't I kiss you? Why don't you all come see me like you used to?' And we can't keep saying, 'Because of this virus,'" she said. "She knows it's a virus out there, because my sister doesn't take her outside. But she does not understand it."
Smith-Land hopes, now that she and her mother will be vaccinated, that they can be together again: "I can't wait 'til the day I can hold her in my arms and hug my mom."
Kavia Khosla, a U. of C. medical student, has been vaccinated, as has her sister, also a medical student, as have her parents, who are physicians, and her grandparents, because of their age.
Khosla did not feel a thing from the first shot; her father got a mild fever from the second one, and she got a sore arm after hers.
The family "is trying to keep up the lifestyle that we had before," she said. "It's hard to get back out of your mindset, especially when everybody else is quarantining the same way." But the last few weeks have been "a breath of fresh air," without having to ask permission ahead of coming home or submit to interrogations about what they have been doing beforehand.
Khosla said her pandemic-related depression and anxiety have ebbed since she got vaccinated. She feels hope about opportunities in her day-to-day life coming back.
"I stopped being able to tell what was the pandemic and what was me and my life now, because I lost connection with a lot of people," she said. "Even little glimpses of what your life used to be like and the connections you have make a huge difference. My mood has been much, much improved."
She has gone to Mesler Kitchen, 1401 E. 53rd St., and Ascione Bistro, 1500 E. 55th St., without fear (albeit still outside), and feels good to be supporting local businesses. For indoor activity, she is prioritizing Pure Barre, 5239 S. Harper Ave., and looks forward to doing Latin dance classes in person.
Once people get vaccinated, Khosla recommends they prioritize returning to the things that will add to their mental health as the very long and twisty road to full normalcy continues. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines have been shown to be very effective in clinical trials, but there is still a risk for people.
"I think in these microcosms, I feel more comfortable seeing my friends and going to dance, because a few people here and there doing stuff is one thing, but on a mass level, when there's a 5% risk still, that still turns into a lot of people contracting a disease that could kill them," she said.
Dr. Landon expects the coming summer to be a lot better than last, with warm weather, sunlight, humidity and more opportunities to be outside making it harder for the virus to spread — as well as more and more vaccinated people.
"Last summer was a lot better than this winter. I think this summer is going to be better than last summer. I think the race is really to get the herd immunity in before next winter. I don't think we're racing a summer clock," she said. "We need to race these variants and get people vaccinated before they do harm this spring. That's No. 1. And then after that, the race is really trying to avoid next winter's problems."
As of Jan. 24-30, COVID-19 percent-positivities are below 5%, the city's target positivity, in all four mid-South Side lakefront ZIP codes:
- In 60653, covering North Kenwood and Bronzeville, there were 47 confirmed cases of COVID-19, compared to 43 from Jan. 17-23, and one death, up from none the week before. There was a 3.8% positivity rate out of 1,238 tests performed, down from 4.1% from the week before. The number of tests performed rose 18%.
- In 60615, covering northern Hyde Park, southern Kenwood and northern Washington Park, there were 42 confirmed cases, up from 34 the week before, and no deaths, the same as the week before. There was a 1.9% positivity rate out of 2,208 tests, up from 1.6% the week before. The number of tests performed rose 1%.
- In 60637, covering southern Hyde Park, southern Washington Park and Woodlawn, there were 55 confirmed cases, down from 68 the week before, and one death, the same as the week before. There was a 1.3% positivity rate out of 4,124 tests, down from 1.7% the week before. The number of tests performed rose 2%.
- In 60649, South Shore, there were 51 confirmed cases, down from 56 the week before, and one death, down from two the week before. There was a 4.4% positivity out of 1,153 tests, down from 4.6% the week before. The number of tests performed dropped 4%.
The city’s figures are accurate as of Thursday, Feb. 4, recorded at chi.gov/coviddash and change as additional past data comes in.
From Jan 23-29, the University of Chicago reported 10 positive coronavirus case out of 3,140 tests; the week before, the school identified seven positive cases out of 5,056 tests. All test results are reported to the city.
Since Sept. 18, there have been 676 total coronavirus cases at the U. of C.
As of Feb. 4, there are 41 patients with COVID-19 at the UCMC. At the height of the second surge in late November, there were around 110. At the height of the first surge in mid-April, there were 140.
The city's website for free COVID-19 testing is chicagocovidtesting.com; more information is available at chi.gov/covidtesting.
Testing is available in Hyde Park, Kenwood and Woodlawn at:
- Howard Brown Health, 1525 E. 55th St., www.howardbrown.org/service/covid-19-services, 773-388-1600
- Friend Health Cottage Grove, 800 E. 55th St., and Friend Health Woodlawn, 1522 E. 63rd., www.friendfhc.org/covid.html, 773-702-0660 (appointments recommended).
- The University of Chicago Medical Center, www.uchicagomedicine.org/covid-testing, 773-702-2800 (appointments required, and patients must be symptomatic)
- Komed Holman Health Center, 4259 S. Berkeley Ave., www.nearnorthhealth.org/covid-19, 773-268-7600.
Chicago is in Phase 1b of vaccine distribution People working frontline essential jobs and those aged 65 and older — alongside those in Phase 1a: health care workers, people experiencing homelessness and those in nursing homes — are eligible for the vaccine.
The city's website for vaccine information is www.chicago.gov/covidvax. The city's online platform for vaccine scheduling is zocdoc.com/vaccine.
Patient registration for the COVID-19 vaccine at the UCMC is not available at this time; vaccines are being offered to eligible patients through a lottery, with patients being notified when it is their turn to schedule an appointment.
Howard Brown Health is offering the COVID-19 vaccine to essential frontline workers and those aged 65 and older, with sign-up online at www.howardbrown.org/covid-19/vaccine.
The Cook County government is offering sign-up for vaccines at vaccine.cookcountyil.gov.
Vaccine signup is also available online through Walgreens and Walmart.
