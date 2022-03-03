The Commission on Chicago Landmarks voted unanimously during its March 3 meeting to award the Muddy Waters House, 4339 S. Lake Park Ave., with a $250,000 grant from its Adopt-a-Landmark Fund for exterior renovations. This award follows last October's designation of the North Kenwood home of legendary blues musician Muddy Waters (born McKinley Morganfield) as a Chicago Landmark by the City Council.
Morganfield’s great-granddaughter Chandra Cooper — who owns the building and is leading the effort to convert it into a house museum — said during an interview with the Herald, "I'm hoping that this place will end up being a place (where) young people and old people, and lovers of the blues, and people who want to be educated about the blues will have an incredible safe haven to come... and to learn to listen and to just really understand who Muddy Waters was. And the legacy of who he is and the fact that he is the king of Chicago blues."
The Adopt-a-Landmark grant follows on the heels of grants from the National Historic Preservation Trust Fund, the Friedman Foundation and Landmarks Illinois that provided initial funds for the renovation.
The Adopt-a-Landmark grant will be used to weather-proof the house, including removal of some exterior paint, concrete stair grinding, and re-pointing of the face brick on the main east facade, window repair and replacement.
During the meeting Commissioner Tiara Hughes asked whether the vacant lot to the north of the house would be acquired as “an exterior gathering space.”
Cooper said that the group behind the museum has had several conversations with Ald. Sophia King (4th) this week about the adjacent lot. "It's hopeful that we will be able to one day obtain the lot. But right now there is nothing on the table for that,” she said.
The Herald reached out to King's office for a comment about Cooper's desire to incorporate the vacant lot, which is owned by the City, as part of the museum, but did not receive a reply by press time.
During the Commission meeting, Prentice Butler, King’s chief of staff, praised the project. "Here in the 4th Ward, we seem to be blessed with a myriad of different projects that are happening, preserving the history of the culture of our community,” he said. “Alderman King is very supportive of the project. Miss Cooper has done a lot of hard work over the years to make sure this comes to fruition. So we're excited about this going forward. We look forward to seeing the end result."
The work is expected to begin this spring and be finished by late fall. Once the work is done, "the first floor will be occupiable and we will be able to open our doors," said Cooper.
