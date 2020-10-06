Andrea Ghez, an astrophysicist who attended the University of Chicago Laboratory Schools, received the Nobel Prize in Physics on Oct. 6. Ghez, who graduated from the Lab School in 1983, is currently a professor at the University of California, Los Angeles.
Ghez, the fourth woman to win the Nobel Prize in Physics, shared one half of the prize with fellow astrophysicist (and competitor) Reinhard Genzel — the Nobel Committee awarded it “for the discovery of a supermassive compact object at the center of our galaxy.”
The other half of the Nobel went to Roger Penrose, whose theoretical work demonstrated how Albert Einstein’s theory of relativity should lead to black holes. Ghez, in turn, contributed some of the best empirical evidence yet that one of those black holes could be found at the center of the Milky Way.
She did it partly due to breakthroughs in adaptive optics — the set of methods scientists use to get rid of distortions in images captured by telescopes and satellites. The big problem for Ghez and her team, who worked out of the Keck Observatory in Hawaii, was close to home: turbulence in the Earth’s atmosphere bends incoming light, including from objects near the theoretical black hole they were trying to find.
Using a technique called speckle imaging, in which scientists take a large number of short-exposure images of the same object, Ghez first published her evidence of the black hole in 1998.
More precise conclusions followed. As Ghez herself explained in a 2017 article, the best way to counteract the effect of the earth’s atmosphere is to use some known point — either a guide star or an artificial glow created by scientists — to measure the distortion at a particular point, and then correct it.
Once Ghez and the other scientists were able to accurately observe objects at the center of the galaxy, they could better measure the effect of the black hole on a nearby star. That star, known as S2 or S0-2, orbits the center of the galaxy about every 15 years — a vanishingly short amount of time on the interstellar scale. (It takes our Sun more than 200 million years to complete its own orbit of the Milky Way’s center.)
In an interview Tuesday morning with a representative from the Nobel Prize, Ghez spoke about the importance of having competitors like Genzel. “In a project like this, where it’s very difficult, there’s a tremendous advantage to keeping the projects independent,” she said. “There’s nothing like competition to keep you going, to propel you forward, and to get it right. These measurements are hard — someone else is going to figure out your mistake, independently you have the opportunity to bring different ways of thinking to the problem.”
She also reflected on the fact that she’s only the fourth woman to win the Physics Nobel. “To me it’s always been very important to encourage young women into the sciences, so to me it means an opportunity and a responsibility to encourage the next generation of scientists who are passionate about this kind of work into the field,” she said.
“One of the things that I think can be an asset is not being part of a majority — it gives you an opportunity to do something that’s new and different,” she said. “It’s often hard to do things that are different, and if you are already different there’s, I think in some sense, an opportunity.”
Ghez will deliver a virtual lecture at the U. of C. on Oct. 22 at 3:30 p.m.
