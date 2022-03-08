La Rabida Children’s Hospital plans to combine its two inpatient units into one connected space, with a new entryway and a playroom for both leisure and therapy. Work is to begin this month and is expected to conclude in mid-2023.
New patient rooms, relation spaces for patients, families and staff and workspaces redesigned to encourage cross-discipline cooperation are also planned, all with updated technology.
The project is expected to cost $10 million, and La Rabida, 6501 S. Promontory Drive, the small 125-year-old hospital for children with chronic medical conditions, is launching a capital campaign to pay for it.
“In the last few years we’ve seen both the level of medical complexity among our patients increase, as well as the overall demand for our services,” President and CEO Brenda Wolf in a statement. “We evaluated all our needs, and examined every aspect of how we could innovate and advance the care we provide. These changes will ensure we continue to provide high quality, innovative, and developmentally focused care that is centered on the needs of our children and their families.”
La Rabida’s patients have complex medical conditions, from cerebral palsy to traumatic brain injuries to burn injuries to infants graduating from neonatal intensive care units. The combined unit and dedicated playroom will allow services to be more readily accessible and allow interdisciplinary care teams a more therapeutic environment.
The goal is a more collaborative environment where doctors, nurses, respiratory and rehabilitation therapists, and social workers can work with families to share best practices, insights and treatments.
Additionally, technological and accessibility upgrades are going into patients’ rooms, and improvements are planned in infection prevention.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.