La Rabida Children's Hospital has moved its Chicago Child Trauma Center to an expanded clinic in the Deco Arts Building, 1525 E. 55th St., where South Side children with traumatic stress can receive care from psychiatrists, social workers and clinical counselors.
"We're part of a national effort to ensure that high-quality child trauma therapy services are happening," said Clinical Director Theresa Valach. "Our mission is to make sure that any child who has experienced trauma has access to high-quality therapy to heal, as victims and especially victims in under-resourced areas that often don't have those resources readily available."
La Rabida's membership in the National Child Traumatic Stress Network allows the facility to be abreast of research in the field and new evidence-based practices. La Rabida delivers care and services regardless of patients' families' abilities to pay — nearly all of its patients are on Medicaid — and the trauma center offers its services without charge.
"The only criteria has always been if it's a child between the ages of zero and 18 and they've experienced a trauma and they're struggling, we can help them," Valach said.
The trauma center has worked with the state over the years, but Valach noted La Rabida's support for the center "even at times when maybe financially we weren't as stable to make sure we could keep offering those services."
Unlike the hospital, the trauma center gets its own referrals, which can come from community resources, health care providers, schools or foster care case workers. Many of the center's patients were never patients at La Rabida Children's Hospital, 6501 S. Promontory Drive, a long-term care facility for patients with disabilities and chronic illnesses.
"Anyone can call us, and we do an intake and screen them," Valach said. "If they've experienced a trauma and they're in need of services, we see them. We don't really turn people away unless there's no trauma."
Most of the patients have experienced more than one trauma. In addition to physical or sexual abuse, screening may reveal community violence — witnessing violence on the streets, for instance.
"Our biggest goal is to help kids feel safe," said Valach. "When you experience trauma, you don't usually feel safe if something's harmed or scared you in the world."
Clinicians work with parents, foster parents or caregivers to create safety in the home, and they try to build attachment between the child and the caregivers. (Valach gave the example of foster parents learning what the child's needs are to make them feel safe.) Children get the space to talk about what happened and process it with caregivers and therapists.
"By giving them a safe space to talk about it where they have people who can help them feel safe, help them know how to calm down and regulate if they feel nervous," Valach said. "Then they get to the point where they can talk about it without it being as triggering, and we see behaviors improve across the board when they start integrating that behavior better, through work with us and their caregiver."
The children are measured on a checklist upon their arrival and six months into treatment, and they have individual treatment goals set with their caregivers, who are also surveyed about progress made. Every quarter, clinicians go over the child's diagnostic criteria to see if symptoms have reduced; treatment may take awhile, but over time, symptoms may recede to the point that a child no longer fits the criteria for PTSD.
There has been up to a six-month waitlist, due to a limited number of clinicians, but currently it is only half that. Valach said the new clinic at the Deco Arts Building presents the center with room to grow, though demand will remain high.
The former center was split between the hospital and another center in Chatham. Upstairs at the Deco Arts Building is one of state's Child and Family Connections regional intake agencies for families to enter the Illinois Early Intervention System, a collection of services for infants and toddlers who are not meeting developmental milestones. The programs' teams work closely together.
