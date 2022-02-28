Lt. Col. Kyle Bowman of the Michigan State Police will succeed University of Chicago Police Department Interim Chief Mike Kwiatkowski as head of that department on April 4.
Per a Feb. 25 memo from university Vice President for Safety and Security Eric M. Heath, Bowman oversees all field posts and specialty teams, like commercial vehicle enforcement, emergency support teams and canine units. He has worked with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services to have officers do proactive, rather than reactive, policing, and is certified by the International Association of Chiefs of Police as an instructor in police leadership.
He has also been deputy director and commander of the Michigan State Police’s Field Operations Bureau, where he established directives and priorities and led task forces across multiple state jurisdictions. He holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Siena Heights University in Adrian, Michigan, near Detroit, where he has taught courses on homeland security.
Heath said he and the university administration “were impressed by his proven ability to build policing strategies around community needs, and his interest in engaging with diverse perspectives on issues of public safety.”
The Herald has requested an interview with Bowman.
Kwiatkowski will remain in his current role as executive director for campus safety.
