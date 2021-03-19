Kwame Raoul gets COVID vaccine

Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul got his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine the morning of March 19 at Advocate Health Care’s Vaccine Clinic at Imani Village, 901 E. 95th St.
“Black and Brown communities that have been hit harder by COVID-19 are the same communities that have experienced decades of health disparities, which have led to the distrust and vaccine hesitancy Advocate Health Care and Trinity United Church of Christ are partnering to overcome,” he said in a statement.
“Overcoming vaccine hesitancy comes not by shaming people who distrust the vaccine, but by acknowledging that people have valid questions and providing facts from trusted sources. While I am not a doctor or scientist, I hope I can serve as a trusted voice that will help someone overcome their own hesitancy to receive a COVID vaccine.”
Raoul, formerly Hyde Park-Kenwood's state senator, contracted COVID-19 last summer but recovered.
