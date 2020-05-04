Most public schools in Hyde Park-Kenwood are getting higher budget allocations from Chicago Public Schools this fiscal year, with Kozminski and Reavis elementaries getting equity grants.
The district increased equity grant funding this year to $44 million for 255 schools, up from $31 million for 219 schools last year, with an average size of $174,000. Kozminski, 936 E. 54th St., received $190,400, and Reavis, 834 E. 50th St., received $188,000.
“Advancing equity in our schools and lifting up the students and families who need us most is essential to the growth of our city,” said CPS Chief Equity Officer Maurice Swinney in a statement. “We are building on our inaugural equity grants by providing additional resources guided by community input, and we will continue to leverage all opportunities to make Chicago Public Schools the most equitable big city school district in the country.”
The two elementaries are the smallest in Hyde Park-Kenwood — both enroll 265 pre-kindergarten through eighth grade students — and, with Shoesmith, 1330 E. 50th St., have the lowest school ratings in the neighborhood on the CPS scale: Level 2+. At Reavis, 83% of students are low-income, as are 90.2% are at Kozminski.
The other percentages of low-income students at Hyde Park-Kenwood schools are 76.5% at Bret Harte, 1556 E. 56th St.; 68.6% at Shoesmith; 63.8% at Murray, 5335 S. Kenwood Ave.; 57.4% at Kenwood, 5015 S. Blackstone Ave.; and 40.1% at Ray, 5631 S. Kimbark Ave.
Kenwood's 2020-2021 budget is $15.24 million or $7,676.99 per student, up $440,938 from last year. In addition to its enrollment-based allocations, it got $1.61 million for special education, $61,740 for bilingual education and $215,373 in programming investments and other grant funding.
Bret Harte’s 2020-2021 budget is $3.05 million or $8,853.21 per student, up $259,758 from last year. In addition to its enrollment-based allocations, it got $367,200 for early childhood education, $778,750 for special education, $67,240 for bilingual education and $40,000 in programming investments and other grant funding.
Kozminski’s 2020-2021 budget is $2.76 million or $10,415.41 per student, up $340,570 from last year. In addition to its enrollment-based allocations and the equity grant, it got $472,000 for early childhood education, $725,500 for special education and $5,050 for bilingual education.
Murray’s 2020-2021 budget is $4.05 million or $8,898.51 per student, down $96,657 from last year. In addition to its enrollment-based allocations, it got $710,000 for special education, $5,950 for bilingual education and $627,300 in programming investments and other grant funding.
Ray’s 2020-2021 budget is $5.82 million or $8,623.42 per student, up $80,744 from last year. In addition to its enrollment-based allocations, it got $550,800 for early childhood education, $1.71 million for special education, $67,740 for bilingual education and $187,687 in programming investments and other grant funding.
Reavis’ 2020-2021 budget is $3.16 million or $11,920.16 per student, up $602,202 from last year. In addition to its enrollment-based allocations and the equity grant, it got $768,900 for early childhood education, $883,250 for special education and $4,600 for bilingual education
Shoesmith’s 2020-2021 budget is $2.99 million or $8,078.17 per student, up $229,585 from last year. In addition to its enrollment-based allocations, it got $725,500 for special education, $67,240 in bilingual education and $40,000 in programming investments and other grant funding.
The district's budget for individual schools provides more than $125 million more than the budgets for the current school year; the district's full operating budget will be released this summer.
Five million dollars for college and career readiness will be centrally budgeted and included in the CPD operating budget; neighborhood schools like Kenwood will be able to opt into a new program from a non-CPS partner that will provide high school students with targeted resources as they prepare for post-secondary opportunities.
