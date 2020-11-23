Near North Health Service Corporation's North Kenwood drive-up and walk-up COVID-19 testing site at the Komed Holman Health Center, 4259 S. Berkeley Ave., will be closed on Thanksgiving and Black Friday.
Testing will instead be offered on Saturday, Nov. 28, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The regular schedule — Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. until noon and from 1-4 p.m. and on Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to noon and from 1-7 p.m. — will resume the following week.
The testing location is undergoing winterization, and testing is available rain or shine. Results are available in approximately four days.
