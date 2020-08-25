Ald. Sophia King (4th) proposes spending millions of dollars raised from the 53rd Street Tax Increment Financing, or TIF, district, on local infrastructural work and business support.
Specifically, King said at an Aug. 25 meeting of the Downtown Hyde Park special service area (SSA) commissioners meeting she would like money spent to see infrastructure projects like refurbishing the viaduct along Lake Park Avenue, business support along the western stretch of 53rd Street, small business support in general amid the pandemic, refurbishment in Nichols Park and projects at Kenwood Academy, 5015 S. Blackstone Ave.
Kenwood, the alderman said, wants to put a pedway between the middle and high school facilities: "It's our vision, with Kenwood being probably the premier neighborhood school in the city, that it's got some long-overdue infrastructure needs, and I certainly feel like a strong school is something that spurs economic development."
She said Nichols Park is due for an overhaul and that her office wanted to begin a conversation about moving forward with ways to open the green space up to the community, perhaps with an entryway.
King said she would likely have neighborhood meetings on the topic to see if there are other needs that can be met with funding. She said the spending would be in the millions of dollars. The TIF lasts through 2025.
"I think the good way to look at it is that we can get a number of projects in over the next five years," King said. "Maybe not $10 million to spend on these projects, but I think in a very fulsome way, we can have projects that will make a big impact on the corridor and other, adjacent areas."
The 53rd Street TIF has invested more around $23.4 million into projects like the Harper Court redevelopment, Kenwood Academy, the Hyatt Place, 5225 S. Harper Ave., and Blackstone Library Branch, 4904 S. Lake Park Ave.
SSA President George Rumsey recalled that a portion of the local tax district's budget goes to the TIF. The TIF has never given the Downtown Hyde Park SSA a rebate, unlike what other TIFs in Chicago have given to business improvement districts citywide, but Rumsey said the 53rd Street TIF's financial situation has improved enough that it could start doing so.
"We've often had conversations about raising the SSA's tax rate to try and boost our revenue, and we've always come to the conclusion that that was pointless, because since 80% of the SSA is in the TIF footprint, we'd essentially just be raising funds for the TIF. The property tax increase would just go to the TIF," Rumsey said.
"We have a wish list of things that we would like to spend it on," he continued, pointing to specifically to viaduct restoration work to make them friendlier to pedestrians. He said Downtown Hyde Park would like to work with Alds. King and Leslie Hairston (5th), whose ward also includes the TIF and SSA districts, to figure out how to do this.
Hairston confirmed that she supports the proposals as King broadly outlined them.
