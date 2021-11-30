Hyde Park Alds. Sophia King (4th) and Leslie Hairston (5th) are having a Zoom meeting tomorrow, Dec. 1, at 5:30 p.m. with Chicago Police Department and University of Chicago leadership to discuss safety in the neighborhood.
The meeting follows two November shooting incidents that left recent U. of C. graduate Shaoxiong Zheng dead and business windows broken off 53rd Street.
King and Hairston asked the city and university police departments to formulate a long-term plan for neighborhood safety after the gun violence.
More police presence came in the immediate aftermath of the crimes, and more camera surveillance has been suggested. The proposed responses to crime in the neighborhood, anxiety about public safety in Hyde Park and the racial dynamics at play have been contentious over the past month.
King and Hairston are soliciting questions for tomorrow's meeting. Registration is online. The Herald will provide subsequent coverage.
