Tenants at a Kenwood apartment building say that living conditions continue to be dangerous and unsanitary nearly 10 months after the landlord was brought to court by the city over code violations.
The 110-unit, 11-story Ellis Lakeview Apartments, 4624 S. Ellis Ave., was bought by Apex Chicago in 2019. The following year, residents formed a tenants’ association to combat problems with mold, pests, garbage collection and access to hot water.
On March 26, 2021, the city filed a complaint in county court against Apex over six code violations, including a failure to maintain hot water pressure and exterminate rodents. In a Sept. 28 court order, the judge in the case directed Apex and Integra Affordable Management, the property manager, to replace missing or broken smoke detectors and acquire permits to begin construction on the building’s water system.
At a press conference on Dec. 29 in front of the building, tenants said that the lack of security at the building has made them feel unsafe.
“We have no security patrolling the front, and people are able to walk among the floors with tenants and kids, the elderly,” said Nadrea Satchell, a resident. Satchell also said that the doors to the building were broken, making it possible for non-residents to enter the building. “It’s not safe for the tenants coming in at later hours of the day.”
Another resident, Michael White, echoed Satchell. “We have kids coming in and out. My son was coming from his mother’s house, and a guy was waving a gun out the window looking for guys that live in this building,” he said. “The tenants’ safety don’t mean nothing to the building manager or owners. It’s just not right. I don’t think they would live like this.”
Karen, a resident who only gave her first name, said that, after Apex bought Ellis Lakeview, security had at first been reduced to one guard and then moved entirely off-site.
“They claim they have security, but we don’t physically see the person,” she said. “Every time something happens in the building, which is quite frequently, that person is not around.”
Residents said that the gate to the building’s parking lot had been broken for several months after a car drove into it, and would therefore not close. “People are able to come in and out, it’s not safe for the tenants coming in at later hours of the day,” said Satchell.
Tenants also submitted a petition to the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), which has a contract with Apex to provide Section 8 housing at Ellis Lakeview, asking for 24-hour on-site security. The petition details several incidents that have taken place at the building, including an Aug. 15 drive-by shooting that left at least one person injured.
HUD sent a warning letter to Apex and Integra in May, detailing building violations, including failure to provide hot water and deal with rodent infestations, and threatening to file a complaint for violating their contract “by failing to provide decent, safe and sanitary housing.”
Oron Zarum, who manages Apex Chicago according to state records for the company, is also the president of JPC Charities, a nonprofit that owns and operates low-income housing across the United States. A JPC building in Indianapolis was charged with more than 200 repair orders in 2019, according to a report from Fox 59, and given a $300,000 tax bill after the local county removed its exemption.
As the tenants’ association also shared in a press release, two board members of JPC Charities, Jason Cook and Tracey Hughey, are connected to the Better Housing Foundation, the nonprofit that was the subject of a 2018 Chicago Tribune investigation revealing thousands of code violations across dozens of low-income buildings.
Integra, for its part, managed an Arkansas property where residents told Fox 16 in 2019 that the gas had been turned off for three weeks.
Neither Apex nor Integra responded to a request for comment from the Herald.
