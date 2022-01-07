Two unionized Kenwood Academy high school teachers say working conditions are simply too dangerous to return to the classroom during the ultra-contagious surge of COVID-19's omicron variant. While both acknowledge that remote learning is far from ideal, they say it is unquestionably better than no school at all.
"We're not coming into a sea of blank screens right now," said diverse learners teacher Julie Merrell. "I know the kids in my classes. I know how to reach out to them when I have access to my CPS accounts and say, 'Hey, this is the lesson we're doing. It's not going to be forever. Let's do one week of online learning, and then let's get back in there' instead of losing this time."
Merrell, a first-year Chicago Public Schools employee and Hyde Park resident, stressed that Kenwood teachers want to be teaching right now and are frustrated at the work stoppage. Union members voted on Tuesday to work remotely, but the district did not recognize this and said a refusal to come to the buildings to teach would be considered a lockout.
Kenwood's CTU members had a call on Friday; Merrell said they discussed their belief that their building and buildings district-wide are not safe during the omicron surge.
"It's made it into a fight of 'us versus them' or 'teachers versus CPS' when it should be all of us versus COVID, and we want to be teaching," she said. "In our meetings, we've been very frustrated that we've not been teaching. We understand why we're doing this. We think it's really important. We want to be safe, but we also have been working this week, but there's only so much you can do when you don't have your CPS account, and you're not allowed to talk to CPS students directly."
(The district administration has locked teachers out of their work accounts; students have access to them and to online supplemental educational activities.)
Preschool students and students in cluster programs, serving disabled students, were the first CPS students to come back to the classroom in January 2021, after the district went all-remote when the pandemic began. (Elementary students followed, then high school students; all students could still do remote learning last year.) Preschoolers and disabled students were the first to do so because they were viewed as the least-well-served by remote teaching, though distance learning is regarded as a lesser learning option than classroom learning for myriad reasons.
Sandi Hoggatt, a 25-year CPS employee and case manager at Kenwood, where she is the local district representative and union delegate, acknowledged this.
"Our stomachs are just wrenching at this point, because we know that our diverse learners do not learn well remotely," she said. (The diverse learner program services students with mild intellectual and developmental disabilities.) "Their norm is to be one-on-one, direct. There is something to be said about that, and we know that."
Not only that, she acknowledged that Kenwood's other high schoolers suffer from remote learning because of the lack of social connectivity associated with it.
CTU is calling for remote teaching to last through Tuesday, Jan. 18, after Martin Luther King Jr. Day, or until the omicron wave passes. It is unclear when it will do so, but researchers broadly expect it to in the United States this month. Hoggatt, for her part, said CTU's demand for remote learning "is not about making something a long-haul."
"We just need the two weeks," she said. "The scare is this: even before going into the holiday season, we had an abundance of cases, teacher after teacher, student after student, contracting COVID. Contract tracing is a bust. It is not working as it stands right now."
She said employees are only finding out about cases after five to seven days, by which point cases' quarantines are over and other people may have been infected.
Teachers assign students seating in class so that they can send out alerts in case of students testing positive, but Hoggatt said lags are such that three or four days pass between a case being identified and the students who sit around them getting notice to get tested. CPS guidelines call for 3 feet of social distancing, in line with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations, but Hoggatt said that distance is not kept.
Merrrell said the online reporting portal where students and families can report cases of COVID-19 after diagnosis by a medical professional is burdensome. She also said there are often days-long delays for students to get access to remote learning when they are quarantining. And she said that on four separate occasions this year, students have come into class when her CPS interface says they need to be quarantining.
Both teachers said teaching in the building during the omicron surge is unsafe.
While Merrell did say that Kenwood is good insofar as ventilation, one of CTU's concerns at many of the district's other schools, the teachers said there are plenty of opportunities that COVID-19 can be spread there amid the omicron wave. Cloth masks are still widely worn instead of N95, KN95 or N94 masks, which offer substantially more filtration. (CPS CEO Pedro Martinez has said that 200,000 KN95 masks are being distributed for teachers and staff.) Students habitually wear the masks below their noses. Seven hours of school is a long time for anyone to wear a mask.
More serious incidents happen, like a COVID-infected student projectile vomiting in the halls during the passing period, potentially infecting several others. The halls themselves are crowded, though people are moving through them, limiting potential exposure to the coronavirus.
Merrell teaches five different classes in five different classrooms. Three of those classes have more than 30 students. Public health guidance has warned against going to large gatherings with people of unknown vaccination status during the omicron wave. Merrell wonders if her world studies class, with more than 30 students for more than 50 minutes, should be considered a large gathering.
She asked her students at the beginning of the week how they felt being back at school, and she said "a high percentage" did not feel safe being back.
Only 7% of Kenwood students are in the school's weekly COVID-19 testing program, according to Merrell. "That is not enough to have accurate data about the prevalence of COVID at Kenwood on an individual or school-wide basis," she said. "That's a huge area of concern, and we are asking parents to sign up."
Teachers do not know what number of Kenwood students are vaccinated. Given a variety of demographic factors — the respective disproportionately low numbers of 12 to 18-year-olds who are vaccinated, lower vaccination rates among Black Chicagoans (Kenwood being a majority-Black school) and lower vaccination rates in South Side neighborhoods around Hyde Park-Kenwood, where many Kenwood students are from — the vaccination rate of the school's student body may also be low.
Kenwood did have a vaccination drive on Nov. 12, the district's "Vaccine Awareness Day," and Merrell said there is talk of having another vaccine drive. Kenwood teachers have sent a letter to the Kenwood school community urging families to get their students vaccinated and signed up for the district's testing program. Merrell said more COVID-19 testing and more vaccinations are two important mitigation measures Kenwood teachers want to see addressed going forward.
Merrrell herself is vaccinated and boosted, but her fiancée is immunocompromised. She has been cancelling travel and curtailing outside activities to keep them safe. Hoggatt is unvaccinated but supports vaccination as a public health strategy and said she is cognizant of the steps she must take to keep herself safe amid the pandemic, like social distancing, masking and regular testing.
Hoggatt said relations between teachers and Kenwood's administration, led by Principal Karen Calloway, are very collaborative and good. She said Calloway "is very intentional about enlisting the voices of her staff members," from kitchen and security workers to support staff to teachers. Administration and employees discussed working conditions amid the omicron wave on Monday, Jan. 3.
"I definitely don't want extended virtual learning, but I don't know why Mayor Lightfoot thinks that no learning is better than remote learning," Merrell said. "Right now, students are not having any access to their teachers. That's not better than coming on Google Meet, even if that isn't the preferred method."
"This isn't what we want. This won't last forever," she said. "These are the highest rates of COVID — why would we be in school?"
