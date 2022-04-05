Kenwood Academy senior Denise Rae Winkfield was missing as of Tuesday, according to information shared on social media by the Chicago Teachers Union.
Eighteen-year-old Winkfield was last seen at 4315 South Wabash Avenue wearing a navy blue jacket, purple Crocs and jeans. She is is 5'2" and weighs 180 pounds.
Kenwood principal Karen Calloway said she had no information beyond what was on the flier.
Anyone with information is asked to call Chicago police at 312-824-7184.
