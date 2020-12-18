The "Kenwood Cares" campaign has raised $9,235 out of a $15,000 goal from 68 donors as of press time, with money going to students' families experiencing food and housing shortages this holiday season.
"It is imperative that we pull together to support one another," writes Principal Karen Calloway. "If you are aware of students or Kenwood families that have been negatively impacted by COVID-19, please let us know. Examples include families in which a parent has been laid off or are unable to work due to illness."
Donations can be made at donorbox.org/kenwood-cares. Friends of Kenwood Academy is running the fundraiser, and donations are tax-deductible.
Felicia Davis-Fourte with the booster organization said the money is going to students' families who have slipped through the social safety net or, this many months into pandemic and recession, outlasted its offerings.
"People who aren't able to afford food or are hardly able to keep a roof over their heads," she said. "Because of this pandemic, it's gotten even worse for a lot of people who were in jobs at businesses that aren't open anymore, or in jobs at businesses with reduced hours. People who have to work so many jobs in order to even earn minimum wage in order to make their rent."
