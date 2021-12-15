Because his office has addressed the systemic under-assessment of downtown properties, Cook County Assessor Fritz Kaegi said Hyde Park Township property owners will be less regressively taxed than they have been in the past decade after this year’s reassessment of property values.
Tax and real estate policy is, in a word, dry, but Kaegi, a Hyde Park native who attended Kenwood Academy, attempted to break it down with some degree of concision and clarity.
"There are two different parts of our property tax system, one of which we do not control, and that's the part that determines the total amount of taxes that have to be raised every year in a community," he said. "It's something called a levy, and about $16 billion in levy is collected in Cook County any year, of which give or take $8 or $9 billion is collected in Chicago. It's mostly for schools, and it's a predetermined amount of money that grows every year by a couple percentage points."
In Chicago, the City Council, Chicago Public Schools, the Cook County Board of Commissioners and a number of other taxing bodies control how much the levy is. The top taxing body is CPS (55%), as Illinois pays for its school districts predominantly with property taxes. The City of Chicago takes about a quarter of the levy, 10% goes to the county and other portions go to bodies like the City Colleges and the Metropolitan Water Reclamation District.
Kaegi's office, in turn, does assessments on different kinds of properties to fairly divide up the levy.
"If you own a property, your share of the total assessed value in Chicago becomes your share of the levy," he said. "What that means is that assessments are about equity. They're interconnected. Everyone's assessment affects everyone else. So big buildings downtown, if they're undervalued, that causes small homeowners and businesses in Hyde Park to pick up more of the burden because this other group is being under-assessed."
"It's been the job of our administration to identify those disparities, those under-valued areas and overvalued areas, to make a more accurate reflection of the market so that it's a more accurate distribution of the burden amongst us."
Academic studies and journalistic exposés found that Kaegi's predecessor as county accessor, Joe Berrios, presided over a system of erroneous property tax assessments that led to a regressive tax system in parts of the county, disproportionately affecting non-white and poor communities. Those communities also typically lacked resources, under Berrios' system, to appeal their assessments and seek property tax reductions.
The Tribune and ProPublica shared reporting on it in a multi-part, award-winning investigative series, "The Tax Divide," which found that thousands of commercial and industrial properties in the city never changed in their valuations. Small businesses were disproportionately assessed while certain high-value properties got breaks. Homeowners carried an inordinate burden. Poorer homeowners came away worse, and Berrios' system's error rates advantaged expensive properties over those of poorer homeowners.
Kaegi referenced a 2018 study by the International Association of Assessing Officers that found county commercial property was on average 40% under-assessed. In Chicago, commercial property was 50% under-assessed. And the bigger the building got or the closer it was to downtown, the more it tended to be undervalued.
"As you got out further into the neighborhoods and the commercial values got smaller, they were more likely to be valued closer to the mark, less under-assessed, which meant that their share of the burden tended to be a bit more," Kaegi said.
He said the built-in regressivity cost the average South Side homeowner "maybe a couple hundred bucks a year." Commercial property taxpayers on the South Side were probably paying more than $500 a year, he said.
"When you roll it up, this is hundreds of millions of dollars a year that should have been staying on the South Side in people's pockets, being spent on local businesses, keeping money in the community that instead was being drained out to pick up the burden for those big buildings downtown," Kaegi said. "And it's been our mission to fix it, and this reassessment this year will make the biggest impact on people in Hyde Park, on the South Side and on Chicagoans."
Last year's median Chicago home property tax bills fell, even though levies rose, and Kaegi expects that the effect will be even more noticeable in next year's taxes, which will be based on this year's assessments.
Because of the reevaluation of the large commercial properties downtown, the tax base in Chicago — the total property value that’s subject to taxation — is up around 45% (before appeals) from 2018. Anyone whose assessment is up below this base rate will have a lower property tax bill, since their property will make up a lower share of the total value. That is what has happened in the northern and southern suburbs, and Kaegi expects that it will also happen in the city.
In Hyde Park Township — Pershing Road to State Street to the lakefront and Indiana border to the city limits — the average residential assessed value is up in the mid-single digits, Kaegi said — well below the overall 45% base increase. Hyde Park Township homeowners will have a much lower share of the property tax levy under this assessment.
Even the township's apartment and commercial increases are less than the countywide base increase: The assessed value of the average apartment building with seven or more units is up 40%, and commercial properties (i.e., retail and office space) are up 32%.
"I think what we can definitely expect is that more money will be staying on the South Side once property tax bills are paid than was before, because other parts of the city are going to be taking up more of the burden," Kaegi said. "That means more money staying in the neighborhood, being spent on local businesses, being kept in people's pockets and providing employment."
The goal when doing reassessments "is to get the snapshot of the housing market for every kind of house in every kind of community, just like we do for commercial property," Kaegi said. That is done with the office's database of property characteristics, which includes features like property size, lot size, year of construction and square footage. The office also has information on sales, through which market pricing for square footage for a kind of house.
And Kaegi emphasized that the model is location-sensitive: it knows that the intersections of Greenwood Avenue and 43rd, 53rd and 63rd streets are all different. Hyde Park has $200,000 houses next to $3 million homes, so averaging square-foot housing values would not be useful. His office is also taking how close properties are to features like mass transit or the lakefront into account.
"Basically we're using models and data science techniques, and a lot of people on our data science team came out of the University of Chicago and the Harris School, and they crunch those numbers," he said. "And it's complex. It's more difficult in Hyde Park and on the South Side than a lot of other places in the city because it's so sensitive to location and age and what's going on inside the building. So sometimes we don't see it."
When the office messes up — when renovations that increase a property's value are not taken into account, for instance — people can appeal, through Jan. 21. Help is available on the office's website, cookcountyassessor.com, or by phone at 312-443-7550.
The office's models are online. Kaegi stressed that his office has been open about its assumptions of vacancies in commercial properties and apartments.
"We have no incentives to get values higher, because it doesn't get any more money for the city," he said. "We just want to get it right. We don't want to frustrate anyone. We just want to walk humbly when we recognize that we get off the mark. We just want to encourage people to reach out to us."
