A federal judge ruled that the Obama Presidential Center groundbreaking can begin in Jackson Park, denying a preliminary injunction in the lawsuit against the project.
The plaintiffs — the nonprofit group Protect Our Parks, as well as several local residents — said they plan to appeal the decision, which was issued in a brief note on Aug. 5.
“After considering the parties' briefs and oral argument, this Court finds that Plaintiffs have not met the standard for injunctive relief on their federal claims, and accordingly denies their motion for preliminary injunction,” wrote district court Judge John Robert Blakey. (A full decision is forthcoming, and the Herald will update this story with more details upon its release.)
The OPC groundbreaking is scheduled for Aug. 16, while temporary traffic measures are set to take effect on Aug. 13.
In its motion for an injunction, POP attorneys argued that groundbreaking will cause permanent and irreparable harm and asked the court to halt construction "that would alter the environmental, architectural and historic elements of Jackson Park until the matters set forth in plaintiffs’ complaint are heard on the merits."
The lawsuit itself — which argues that the federal reviews associated with the OPC were flawed and that the transfer of land to a private entity violated the public trust doctrine — is still set to continue. (The appeal over Thursday's motion can be heard while the original lawsuit is ongoing, a co-counsel representing the plaintiffs said.)
Blakey said in his Aug. 5 decision that he is considering a motion from the defendants, which include the city, Park District, Obama Foundation and several federal agencies and departments, to dismiss the case.
“While we are certainly disappointed in the Court’s decision, we will review the full opinion and explore all available options, including immediately filing an appeal and seeking relief from the appellate court. In addition, we will continue to vigorously pursue and present our arguments in court in the coming weeks,” Protect Our Parks said in a written statement.
A spokesperson for the Obama Foundation said, “We know many in the city and community are eager for us to continue our work to bring jobs and investment to the South Side and the ruling today allows us to do just that. We have appreciated the voices of the many leaders who weighed in on this issue with the court to move the Center forward as the city focuses on its recovery efforts and steps to build a more inclusive economy.”
