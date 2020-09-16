The members of the Jackson Park Advisory Council held a memorial service for Dwight Powell on Monday evening in the park’s Japanese Garden. Powell, who served as JPAC treasurer for the last dozen years, died in early April.
Powell was born in 1948 and held a doctorate in social and psychological studies. He was a social worker in Chicago Public Schools, and taught Sunday school at the Apostolic Church of God, 6320 S. Dorchester Ave.
He also served on the board of JPAC for more than a dozen years.
On Monday evening, JPAC President Louise McCurry led the dozen or so members in attendance, many of whom had known Powell for years, on a walking memorial service through the garden. The group’s first stop, after gathering at the Temple of the Phoenix, was a section of the lagoon dotted with lily pads, where McCurry passed out yellow flowers for people to throw into the water.
“I lived on Dwight’s block — it was his block, because he was in charge,” said Andrea Adams, supervisor at the South Shore Cultural Center Park. “I had to be here this day to celebrate with every single one of you who knew him from being a part of JPAC.”
Last summer, Adams recounted, Powell had biked down to the cultural center every day — “he said, ‘I gotta lose some weight, my doctor said I gotta lose some weight’ ” — arriving while she was signing children in for camp.
“He would stop — this was 7:30 in the morning — and he would talk to every single kid: ‘What are you doing? What do you wanna do?’ He was Mr. Dwight to them. They all loved him, and we all loved him back.”
“I always felt when Dwight was in a meeting that we were in his living room, because at a meeting it was like, ‘Is there enough food? Are there enough chairs? Can you hear what’s going on?’ ”, said Mary Anton, a JPAC member. “If he didn’t know you, by the end of the meeting he knew you and you knew him. He was kind of like the master of ceremonies.”
A little farther along the garden footpath, the group gathered at a spot with a view of the Museum of Science and Industry and, as McCurry pointed out, the bridge where John Belushi and Dan Aykroyd drove a crowd of Illinois neo-Nazis into the water in the film “Blues Brothers.”
“We used to have children here for back to school, and we would do a walk through of the Japanese Garden and talk to kids about what was important about history,” she said. “Dwight was not patient. He said, ‘You’re here to learn something, you need to learn it.’ This was a place where you could see beauty, the lily pads, you could see the Blues Brothers.”
The ducks that Powell used to feed were swimming in the pond at the heart of the garden. The koi weren’t coming to the surface. The group’s next stop was at the waterfall, where McCurry recalled Powell’s part in getting a sculpture built in front of the park’s fieldhouse.
“It took us almost five years to make it happen. Dwight would go to every single meeting saying, ‘We deserve better than this, and we deserve better than this,’ ” she said. “Dwight understood that things don’t happen fast on the South Side, that you have to work at it.”
Outside the Japanese Garden, next to Yoko Ono’s sculpture “Skylanding,” JPAC member Andy Carter led the group in a rendition of “This Little Light of Mine,” with the lyrics modified slightly. (“Early in the school day/Dwight made it shine/Always there for the children/Dwight helped them all shine,” began the second verse.)
“Dwight always knew somebody who knew somebody who could get us a cheaper deal,” said McCurry.
“He’d go to the doctor, and have the doctor write a $100 check to JPAC,” said Gary Ossewaarde, the advisory council’s secretary.
Al DeBonnett, another JPAC member and a board member of the Chicago Parks Golf Alliance, motioned that a plaque honoring Powell be built in the park. The motion passed unanimously.
“I would recommend everyone, especially in the times that we live in, that we embrace one another and let them know we love them, because tomorrow’s not promised,” DeBonnett said. “I’ve lost four or five of my family members and friends, so it is never too late, and never a bad time to embrace and share.”
