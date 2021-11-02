The Jackson Park Advisory Council (JPAC) will elect officers during its Nov. 8 annual meeting, which convenes at 7 p.m. at the Jackson Park Fieldhouse, 6401 S. Stony Island Ave.
The elections have drawn a great deal of interest, with attendance at JPAC meetings soaring, after the installation of lockable gates on the two bridges that provide access to Wooded Island in Jackson Park.
As previously reported by the Herald, the installation itself elicited mixed reactions from the community. (As of the week of Oct. 25, the gates had not yet been closed at night.)
Ald. Leslie Hairston (5th), voicing her support, cited criminal and safety issues, including vandalism, theft of koi from the Garden of the Phoenix, and "open, blatant sexual acts."
JPAC President Louise McCurry pointed to damage to the Garden of the Phoenix and Yoko Ono's "Sky Landing" sculpture, as well as the effects of motorcycles on the fauna and flora of the island.
Matt Maxson, a University of Chicago Law School student, said, "The gates restricting access ... is really frustrating." And then added, "This is supposed to be a public space, and now it's not 12 hours a day."
Gay Hyde Parker and birdwatcher George Rumsey while emphasizing that he does not promote public sex in Jackson Park, questioned whether cruising there is an issue if participants are consenting and not harming anyone.
"Frankly, if the gay sex has anything to do with why they're putting up the fences, it's just ridiculous," said Rumsey.
Following these initial reactions and media coverage by the Hyde Park Herald, Block Club Chicago and the Sun-Times, attendance at JPAC meetings increased dramatically, from an average of between 20 and 30 attendees at the April through August meetings, to 39 attendees at the Sept. 13 meeting and 49 attendees at the Oct. 12 meeting, according to JPAC newsletter reports.
During the September meeting, McCurry read a statement from the Chicago Park District's Department of Natural Resources Environmental Conservation Unit regarding the effects of people in the Wooded Island natural environment, which was restored by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in 2016:
"With these efforts came the installation of over 600,000 new native plants — grasses, flowers, ferns, shrubs, and trees, that support the rich diversity of life of the Chicago region. Some of these species are relatively uncommon in urban areas and provide critical resources for declining pollinator populations and migratory birds. Staff have documented significant declines in some of these important species due to off-trail use by humans. The off-trail use of the park happens at all hours, but is significantly worse after dusk, when Wooded Island is closed.
"Additionally, removing human presence in natural areas during evening hours provides the wildlife that use these spaces some relief from direct and persistent human impacts.... Reducing overnight activity in natural areas is just one way that we can live in better harmony with the natural world around us."
Hyde Park resident Steven Lucy, speaking to the Herald after the Sept. 13 meeting, said, "I just think it's a public park and that it should be open to the public. People want to use the park at night, they should be able to use the park at night. If individuals are doing damage or other bad things that should be addressed. I don't want to see Wooded Island damaged, but excluding people from the park is not the solution."
Fifteen-year Hyde Park resident Rebecca Hall added, "We are interested in keeping the park accessible to the public as it always has been."
On Sept. 16, at the paper’s request, McCurry gave the Herald a tour of Wooded Island. On that tour the following was observed:
- Paint that appeared to be paintball splatter on several petals of Yoko Ono's "Sky Landing" sculpture.
- An area of Wooded Island containing an interlinked network of unofficial trails and spaces littered with empty drink containers, lubricant packages and condom packages.
- Remnants of small fires including a melted trash container.
The Herald then contacted the Chicago Park District in an effort to obtain copies of records of any complaints or police reports regarding vandalism to Wooded Island, the Garden of the Phoenix and "Sky Landing." As of press time, the Park District had not shared any records.
At the Oct. 12th JPAC meeting, most of the meeting time was taken up by reports from naturalists and committees, and a discussion of volunteer opportunities in the park.
The remainder of the discussion then turned to language in the up-to-date JPAC bylaws regarding dues, then to JPAC membership and who qualifies as a voting member of JPAC, and finally to the JPAC elections scheduled for the November meeting.
The JPAC bylaws, which were provided to the Herald by the Chicago Park District, state, "An individual is a voting member if he or she has attended at least two meetings during the prior twelve months." In addition to individuals, an organization can be a voting member as long as it designates a representative who meets the same attendance criteria as an individual voting member.
The bylaws also state that "Every member must complete a membership application" and
"There shall be no requirement of dues for voting membership."
Nominations for JPAC officers were taken during the Oct. 12, 2021, meeting. All current officers — President Louise McCurry, Vice-President Spencer Bibbs, Treasurer Anne Marie Miles and Secretary Gary Ossewaarde — were nominated for re-election. (Bibbs is also a freelance photographer for the Herald.) No other nominations were made during the Oct. 12 meeting. Additional nominations for JPAC officers can be made from the floor by voting members during the Nov. 8 annual meeting.
(1) comment
a well balanced perspective thank you!
