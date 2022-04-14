Jolly Pumpkin, the craft brewery in Harper Court, is closed for good, while the Sweetgreen location at 53rd Street and Harper Avenue will reopen on Friday.
Jolly Pumpkin opened in the neighborhood in October of 2017. The combination restaurant and bar marked the Michigan-based company’s first location outside its home state.
The Hyde Park location shut its door earlier this year with no announcement, and the company did not return repeated requests for comment.
A representative from the University of Chicago’s commercial real estate division told the Herald that the Hyde Park location had closed permanently due to the COVID-19 pandemic: “The impacts of COVID-19 have been especially difficult for some restaurants, and Jolly Pumpkin determined it could not continue to operate in Hyde Park. We will be back in touch once we are able to share additional information about a new tenant.”
Meanwhile, the nearby Sweetgreen location, 1500 E. 53rd St., has not been open this week, with signs from management on the storefront window that read: “Sorry we’re closed until further notice.”
Update: After initial publication of this article, a spokesperson for Sweetgreen said that the location had been closed for routine maintenance and was scheduled to reopen on Friday, April 15.
