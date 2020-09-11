Police have arrested an Auburn Gresham man for allegedly kidnapping two women from their Hyde Park apartment and forcing them to withdraw cash from ATMs and banks early in the morning of Aug. 31.
Johnathan Drummond, 29, has been charged with two felony kidnapping counts, two felony counts of armed robbery, a felony count of home invasion and a felony count of criminal sexual abuse by use or threat of force. Police report having arrested him on the 8600 block of South Ashland Avenue at approximately 1:35 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 8.
As previously reported, a suspect entered an apartment at around 4 a.m. on Aug. 31 on the 1300 block of East 52nd Street, woke the two victims, demanded money and started stealing their personal belongings. He claimed to have a weapon; while the victims saw none, they were convinced he had one.
At one point, the home invader became irate, hit the two women, and forced them to leave the apartment and into his vehicle. He proceeded to drive them to several ATMs. One of the victim obtained cash at one, which the offender took, while the other victim was unable to withdraw funds.
The victims then contacted family members in an attempt to have them wire money, then the offender drove them to an establishment where they could obtain it. But due to the early morning hour, the business was not yet open.
At this point, both victims were able to escape from the vehicle: one fled into an establishment, and the other was able to get help from an unknown person in a parking lot and contact the police. The offender then fled the parking lot in his vehicle. Police responded to the 1500 block of East 55th Street. Both victims declined emergency medical attention.
The kidnapping, armed robbery and home invasion counts are Class X felonies in Illinois, carrying possible penalties of 6 to 30 years in prison, and the criminal sexual abuse charge is a Class 4 felony with a possible penalty of 1 to 3 years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.