Jeff Bezos donated $100 million to the Obama Foundation, the nonprofit announced Monday morning.
The gift comes with a request to name the plaza within the Obama Presidential Center, currently under construction in Jackson Park, after the civil rights leader and congressman John Lewis, who died last year.
Obama Foundation CEO Valerie Jarrett said in a news release that the donation would go toward the organization’s Hometown Fund, a workforce development and youth programming initiative, as well as its leadership programs.
Bezos’s gift marks the largest individual donation to date to the Obama Foundation.
Bezos, one of the richest men in the world, said in the news release that “freedom fighters deserve a special place in the pantheon of heroes, and I can’t think of a more fitting person to honor with this gift than John Lewis, a great American leader and a man of extraordinary decency and courage.”
