The Garden of the Phoenix in Jackson Park will play host to a Japanese matsuri, or festival, this Sunday, held around the time of the year that the 160 cherry trees in the park generally blossom.
The event, which runs from noon to 3 p.m., is the inaugural hanami in Jackson Park — the Japanese tradition of cherry blossom viewing in the spring.
The afternoon will include performances from Shubukai, a classical Japanese dance organization founded in the 1960s, and Tsukasa Taiko, a Japanese drumming group. There will also be origami and haiku booths.
Garden of the Phoenix, 6300 S. Cornell Avenue. Noon - 3 p.m. Free. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/hanami-cherry-blossom-matsuri-tickets-311412020737
