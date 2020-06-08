Chicago parks west of Lake Shore Drive officially reopened on June 8, and all park fieldhouses are open for washrooms and shelter only from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Enforcement of the closures had been lax over the past several weeks.
The golf courses at South Shore and Jackson parks as well as the lakefront, swimming pools, the Lakefront Trail and all playgrounds remain closed, and equipment is not being cleaned or sanitized.
The Park District requires that patrons wear face coverings at all times and urges frequent hand-washing and -sanitizing. One hundred social distancing ambassadors will help educate and manage flow through the parks.
Summer day camps this year are modified but running from July 6 through Aug. 13 — locally, at Jackson Park, 6401 S. Stony Island Ave., Kennicott Park, 4434 S. Lake Park Ave., and Washington Park, 5531 S. King Drive, all from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. — with an optional two-week extension from Aug. 17-28. Registration at parks east of California Avenue begins June 12 online and June 13 in-person.
The Park District requests that only families in need secure a space due to limited capacity; financial assistance is available for families who qualify.
“While this summer will look a lot different than years past, we are eager to welcome youth back to summer camp and all Chicagoans to our new reimagined programs so that we can safely enjoy our outdoor spaces,” said Park District General Superintendent Mike Kelly in a statement.
An employee at the Blackstone public library in Kenwood, 4904 S. Lake Park Ave., confirmed to the Herald that the location has reopened.
