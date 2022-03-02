It's Ash Wednesday, beginning the Lenten season of contemplation, quietude and prayer ahead of Easter for Christians.
The Rev. Jeremiah Lynch, chaplain of the Cook County Jail, who celebrates Mass on Mondays at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church., 5472 S. Kimbark Ave., said there that it a very human day in the liturgical calendar. When ashes are placed on the forehead of the faithful, priests, ministers and pastors oftentimes say, "Remember that you are dust, and to dust you shall return."
Lynch compared the Ash Wednesday's focus to Buddhism's focus on suffering, springing from humanity's desire to hold onto everything.
"It all disappears, and that causes suffering," Lynch said. "People don't want change. And things change. We die."
"We begin by recognizing the fact that nothing here, including ourselves, is going to last. So we're moving on through Good Friday to Easter Sunday," he said.
Lynch recalled notions of exile in centuries Catholic theological writing: "We're not there. We know we're not. There's something missing. We're not completely at peace. This world is meant to be lived in and passed through, because it's not home."
"I think it just reminds us that we're human and we're passing through a world that we're not meant to stay in — even though we don't want to know any of that and are not admitting of that. We live as though we're not going to be anything but here tomorrow. We're not. So it's a good day in that sense."
Western Christianity will celebrate Easter on April 17, with Orthodox Christians will celebrate it on April 22.
