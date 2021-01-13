Isabel Wilkerson used her keynote at the University of Chicago's Martin Luther King Jr. Commemoration to reflect on the insurrection in Washington last week, meditating on the centuries of hierarchy, hatred and violence that led to this moment and the work it will take to overcome those circumstances.
Wilkerson, whose 2020 book "Caste" uses the persecution of Jewish people under Nazi Germany and the millennia-old Indian caste system to contextualize racism in the United States, began by recalling that MLK was originally named Michael King Jr. He was renamed in 1934 when his father visited Germany for a conference of Baptist ministers.
"There, the elder King saw up close the history of theologian Martin Luther set against the rising fascism of the Nazis," Wilkerson said. The conference of Baptist ministers denounced hatred, nationalism "and every form of oppression or unfair discrimination towards the Jews, towards colored people or towards subject races in any part of the world."
When the elder King came back to Jim Crow Georgia, he changed his name to Martin Luther King Sr. and changed his son's name, too.
Years later, Martin Luther King Jr. learned about Mohandas K. Gandhi's nonviolent protests in India, and he went there in 1959 after helping lead the Montgomery bus boycott. In Trivandrum, a city in the state of Kerala, he met with students of the "untouchable" Dalit caste, whose principal remarked that King was a member of the equivalent caste in America.
"He had not expected that term to be applied to him," Wilkerson said. "He was in fact put off by it at first. He had flown in from another continent, dined with the prime minister; he did not see the connection. He did not see what the Indian caste system had to do directly with him. He did not see why the lowest-caste people in India would view him, an American and a distinguished visitor, as subordinated caste like themselves."
But Wilkerson said King then thought about the state of Black people in the United States, who were segregated and "still smothering in an air-tight cage of poverty." And he saw the similarity between the two countries.
"Caste is essentially an artificial, arbitrary, graded ranking of human value in a society," Wilkerson said. "It determines one's standing, respect, benefit of the doubt, access to resources or denial to access to those resources. Assumptions of competence and worthiness and intelligence. Whether one will be protected by authorities or attacked by authorities. Caste is the infrastructure of our divisions."
Caste could be determined by any number of things; in what would become the United States, early colonists decided on race. "Slavery became the foundation of a hierarchy built on greed and exploitation," she said. "It was succeeded by formal Jim Crow apartheid and casts a shadow over the country to this very day."
She noted that it will not be until next year that the United States will have been free and independent for as long as slavery lasted, and it will not be until 2111 that African Americans will have been free here for as long as they were enslaved. (The first slaves from Africa came to what would become the United States in 1619.)
Wilkerson spoke about King's 1966 open housing movement in Chicago, where "he was hit with a rock the size of a fist" in Marquette Park, and "he and other marchers were surrounded by a mob that was as enraged and as out-of-control" as the one at the Capitol in Washington on Jan. 6.
"Right now at this very moment," Wilkerson said, "the authorities are on the search all over the country, as far away as Hawaii, for rioters who stormed the United States Capitol. The rioters drew attention away from what would otherwise have been one of the biggest political moments of news in the decade: the election of Raphael Warnock and of Jon Ossoff, the first Democrats in this young century elected to the United States Senate from Georgia — the first African American in history to be elected from the state of Georgia — their elections handing control of the United States Senate to the Democrats."
She noted that Warnock is the senior pastor of the Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, where King was co-pastor, and said King and the late Rep. John Lewis, a fellow civil rights movement leader, "are smiling down, tears of joy over their home state of Georgia," but imagined the "heartbreak and renewed resolution he might have felt at what we saw at the Capitol and what he might have said in response to the disbelieving cries of those who have said for these recent years, 'This is not America' or 'I don't recognize my country.'"
She noted King's charge of the "obstructive hesitancy of the well-meaning," quoting him in 1967: "I'm absolutely convinced that the forces of ill will in our nation, the extreme rightists in our nation, have often used time much more effectively than the forces of good will. And it may well be that we will have to repent in this generation not merely for the vitriolic words of the bad people and the violent actions of the bad people, but for the appalling silence and indifference of the good people, who sit around and say, 'Wait on time.'
"Somewhere we must come to see that social progress never rolls in on the wheels of inevitability," King said. "It comes through the tireless efforts and the persistent work of dedicated individuals."
"What we are seeing 50 years after Martin Luther King walked the earth," Wilkerson said, "are the consequences of unaddressed history. We are witnessing the unheeded voices of Black and Brown people, of marginalized people, the unheeded voices of Black women in particular who have been sounding the alarm for decades — the silenced Cassandras of our era who saw this coming.
"We are witnessing the ongoing consequences of our racial caste system and its response to threats to its existence — or more specifically, those who see dominance as their birthright, desperate to protect it at all costs."
After the mobs ransacked the Capitol, Wilkerson observed the circulated footage of uniformed Black janitors wearing face masks cleaning up, watched over by a White police officer without any facial covering.
"I saw instantly the people assigned to the subordinated caste for 400 years still consigned to their historic role of serving, cleaning up behind those programed to see themselves as dominant, superior, supreme," she said. "Had people who looked like the janitors in this crew working late into the night deigned to burst through the police barricades, break into the Capitol? Well, we know what would have come of that. It is inconceivable. It is unthinkable. They would not have lived to tell."
Wilkerson called the events of Jan. 6 "the cosmic moment of truth," asking whether "it would follow the path of darkness and division, of hate and hierarchy that have riven it for centuries, or will it rise to what Dr. King called 'the heights of the majestic' and live up to its creed, become and defend true democracy, with liberty and justice for every one of us?"
King's mission is incomplete, and she said it is up to all of us, "particularly the prime beneficiaries of our country's 400-year-old social order, to make it so."
