The Hyde Park and Kenwood Interfaith Council will host its annual meeting Thursday evening from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
The event will take place virtually, and includes updates on the council’s work, including its work with the Hyde Park Refugee Project. It also features a speech from Rev. Veronica Johnson, co-pastor of the Hyde Park Union Church, 5600 S. Woodlawn Ave. The title of Johnson’s talk is “Racial Equity and Justice: It’s a Marathon, not a Sprint.”
To register, visit bit.ly/HPKIFCMeeting.
