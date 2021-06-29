Now in its fourth year, the Brave Space Alliance, founded by LaSaia Wade, serves thousands of people every week in Chicago — queer and otherwise — through support and mutual aid programs on a multimillion-dollar budget, with no debt, a full-time staff of 15, a board of directors and plans to grow in Hyde Park.
"We have serviced over 2,000 people a week with our pantry," Wade, the executive director, said in an interview. "We served over 300,000 people last year with our pantry during COVID. We still service 200 people monthly with support groups."
Mutual aid programs train activists to help overcome housing issues, food insecurity and sex worker safety. A mental health tele-pilot is launching. Lockers are available for housing insecure and homeless people to store belongings at the center, 1515 E. 52nd Place, where free makeup, wigs, packers and other supplies are available for pickup.
Wade grew up in the south suburbs and in Nashville, Tennessee. By 2015, she had earned bachelor's and master's degrees from Middle Tennessee State University and lost a communications job at a large corporation.
"Tennessee is still an at-will work state,” she said. “Even though Nashville is moving in a progressive state, regardless of what it looks like, if you come in with purple hair, they can still fire you," she said.
And that year, she came back to Chicago and embedded in trans and queer Black activism. But at the time, there weren’t many spaces where trans and queer Black people could talk about politics or what resources their community needed.
"There was nothing for us," she said. "There were no trans people in leadership, from the Howard Browns to the Center on Halsteds. There was not one."
Things have changed in the years since — she pointed to Director of Strategic Partnerships Channyn Parker at Howard Brown Health, Chicago's network of LGBTQ-oriented health care clinics — but upon her return, Wade helped found the Trans Liberation and the Black Trans Gender-Nonconforming collectives. And on March 3, 2017, she helped organize a march of thousands downtown and announced she was forming the Brave Space Alliance.
Initially, BSA was dropping off clothes to homeless people, feeding South Siders and giving funds to trans and gender-nonconforming people for housing and food. The group was also protesting, organizing, conducting corporate trainings, participating in panels, helping people change their paperwork and communicating with human resource departments around the city on behalf of trans and gender-nonconforming people.
It was all-volunteer at first, just Wade and Stephanie Skora, present at the march and now BSA's associate executive director, acting akin to a chief operations officer. The organization was housed with other activist organizations around the city before, in October 2019, the center moved into what was then Flood's Hall civic center in Hyde Park.
Five months later, the pandemic broke out. Flood's Hall folded because of it, though BSA remained in the space.
"We were better positioned to handle the pandemic than a bunch of other organizations because one of the things that we look for on our staff is a community organizing background," said Skora.
"We were able to say, 'OK, this sucks, but we know exactly what our communities need right now.' We were able to shift to mutual aid programming. We were able to shift to community organizing and really land on our feet."
Hyde Park fits BSA's mission in many ways. The neighborhood is well-served by CTA bus routes; that's useful, Wade said, when many trans people do not have cars. But furthermore, Wade said LGBT people can come to this community "and feel protected enough, not going to get bashed, hurt or called out for who they are, just walking in Hyde Park."
"But we're still on the South Side, where they're on their own ground. They don't have to travel two to three hours to the North Side, where they might be harmed on the bus," she said.
BSA's entrance — on 52nd Place, not 52nd Street, and off the 53rd Street corridor — makes the center hard to find unless one knows it's there. The entrance has a guard standing by.
In the past year, BSA has received acclaim from former President Barack Obama as well as Mayor Lori Lightfoot and other figures in the Chicago LGBTQ community. To Wade, it's a sign that "you don't have to downgrade or turn yourself into a mediocre person for someone else's politics." (Indeed, BSA promptly issued a statement after Lightfoot highlighted the organization's work on Trans Day of Visibility to clarify that they have not worked directly with her administration, and have no plans to do so.)
"I refuse to change my Blackness or my politics because it makes somebody uncomfortable," Wade said. "That means that I can be this way, be my authentic self, step in a space and tell you exactly how I feel because it's the truth. And you accept it as truth, because you know exactly what's happening in this world, right?"
Much ado has been made of Chicago's declining Black population. This year, New York Times columnist Charles Blow published a book, "The Devil You Know," in which he points out that three Southern states were once majority-Black and that more than 80% of majority-Black U.S. cities and towns are today, with an ascendant Black political and middle class. He calls for a "reverse Great Migration" to the South with a goal of increasing African Americans' national political power, with the timely evidence of Georgia's recent Democratic swing.
Said Wade, the Chicagoland native who moved to Tennessee and back when asked about all of this: "I think it's important that we understand that anywhere Black people lay their heads at is our ancestral home. We are indigenous to all lands, and the reason why I say that is that if we understand history or science, Black people, wherever we go, our home is residing.
"If Black people feel as though they need to go back home to the South to reclaim a certain space, reclaim it. If you feel as though you need to go back to South Africa or North Africa to reclaim a space, then claim it.
"But I think it's imperative (to remember) in these particular moments that, in the United States itself, there's no place that's safe for us as Black people. Regardless if we're queer, trans — whatever — we're still Black at the end of the day."
And Chicago "is an epicenter of social justice work, of White people actually waking up and supporting people of color," Wade said. "Chicago is turning into the sanctuary city it's proclaimed itself to be." White people's ability to see into a mirror, she said, and a willingness of White people to put their bodies on the protest line for Wade and people like her, whom she said might get killed in that situation, is a type of genuine racial camaraderie that is a must for progress to occur.
Food, mutual aid programs started and grew during pandemic
BSA distributes food for crisis pantries out of the headquarters in Hyde Park to sites on the North, South and West sides.
Director of Programs Brittney Thomas explained that the effort came directly out of the pandemic. "Most of the time, BIPOC, trans and gender-nonconforming people are the last to receive government assistance and government aid," they said, using an acronym for "Black, Indigenous and people of color."
Thomas developed the food pantry's structure with this in mind. It began, and continues in part, as a delivery service, as many recipients are immunocompromised. BSA solicited funds and donations and received enough to sustain 200,000 deliveries, beginning in April 2020. More than 1,000 people volunteered. During the protests and civil unrest that followed the police murder of George Floyd in May 2020, donations surged, and BSA provided supplies to protesters at police stations.
"It's always been a big effort," Thomas said. "We've always been on the ground. We've always been very present. Our politics are very radical. Everyone believes in them."
People sign up weekly for food deliveries, including how many people are in the household. Staff and volunteers pack the bags at the center, and volunteer drivers deliver the food and personal hygiene products to the recipients. When people sign up, they can indicate that they have dietary restrictions, and BSA will accommodate them.
"People donate in-kind donations. We have a lot of food drives and donations that we do to give us food. We also have donation pod systems … as well as fundraisers for the pantry where people can purchase food to supplement those drives," said Jacoby Johnson, the Crisis Pantry Delivery Program Coordinator.
Per BSA’s 2020 report, around 60% of the people who request food are LGBTQ, and 25% are trans or nonbinary. Nearly half of recipients are immunocompromised, and more than a quarter are disabled.
Moses Viveros, the Crisis Pantry Network Program Coordinator, emphasized the importance of "culturally affirming donations" to BSA's food work.
"The food that we send to South Side communities is going to look different than the food that we distribute in Albany Park," they said. "Some things like tortillas or powdered detergent are things that people seek out over there, whereas over here on the South Side those aren't necessarily sought out.
BSA's HIV-prevention Mutual Aid Program has identified three barriers to care: housing instability, food insecurity, and sex worker safety and advocacy. It targets those who want to be organizers or have organizing experience — "Folks who are not in a current moment of crisis," Thomas said, "so that they can help community members who are."
Participants learn how to organize around these issues as they pertain to HIV prevention; BSA educates participants to advocate for their right to receive care and the rights they need to sustain themselves and links them to other mutual aid groups around the city.
"We believe that systems and institutions can't and won't sustain us, and we believe that communities have everything within them to sustain themselves when given the resources, skills and tools to do so," Thomas said.
Launched in June, the Telehealth Mental Health Program is "essentially a virtual and in-person mental health program for BIPOC, trans and gender-nonconforming people," Thomas said, with hired members of the community paid through partner organization PsyCynergy. Some 20 people have signed up for the program alongside 19 mental health practitioners.
The Employment Justice Program is another mutual aid and public health education program. It partners with organizations and businesses committed to providing safe and affirming work environments — i.e., those who have taken BSA training sessions — to LGBTQ people of color seeking employment.
"We've gotten a lot of folks who say, 'We want to hire your community!' Well, do you have a safe and affirming space for the community? Because the last thing we want to do is give somebody a job where they're being deadnamed, misgendered or traumatized," Thomas said.
For up to eight months, job-seekers get basic job skills training as well as HIV education around employment discriminatory practices over time. "Just giving folks their history and empowering them to take an active approach in receiving HIV preventative care and resources," Thomas said. Participants learn the historical significance of HIV anti-discrimination protections, and guest speakers help them explore career opportunities, identify skill sets and learn self-advocacy skills in a professional settings.
Four different support groups exist: Rose Petals for transfeminine people and trans women, Boi Talk for transmasculine people and trans men, Fluid AF for gender-nonconforming and nonbinary people, and Queery for those who are questioning their gender or sexuality. People of color are prioritized. Said Thomas, "White participants are more than welcome to actively engage, just as long as they don't take up so much space."
Over the pandemic, the groups have met virtually, but plans are for them to begin meeting in-person again; Thomas said facilitators have been holding meetings at parks, for instance.
And two gender-affirming rooms, funded with tens of thousands of dollars, the Makeup Room and the Den, are stocked with free goods for people of color, trans and queer people, and sex workers.
"We recently had an influx in May," said Tatyana Chante, the Mutual Aid Program Coordinator, with 28 people coming in on one day alone (their partner, Lauren Elyse, who teaches a makeup class, is a social media influencer who made a viral TikTok). Currently, 10-15 people come in per week for goods, and BSA hopes to get more in. Donations of makeup and other supplies are welcome.
And BSA continues activism and organizing: the 2020 report listed 36 community-supported actions the center participated in that year alone, and the center continues a relationship with the Trans Liberation and the Black Trans Gender-Nonconforming collectives.
Debt-free, with nearly $3 million in revenue
In 2020, BSA had $2,780,280 in revenue, $1,133,541 in expenses and $470,348 in in-kind donations. The organization has no debt. BSA is no longer fiscally sponsored and has independent tax-exempt status.
Funders include the Chicago Foundation for Women, Chicago Region Food Systems, the Collective Future Fund, the Chicago Community Trust and the Field Foundation of Illinois.
"Our commitment to gender and racial equity is something that a lot of folks in the community, both on the South Side and Chicagoland more broadly, are really committed to," said Director of Development Kendra Malone. "Even if folks don't see themselves in the communities that they serve, they understand the impact and the importance of the work that we're doing, because there aren't many folks doing it."
"It's important to look at (how) historical stories of oppression and intentional disenfranchisement impact particular communities," Malone said.
"And I think there are a lot of folks in the Chicagoland area of a variety of identities and communities who understand that reality and can see the gaps in particularly LGBTQ organizations, that exist predominantly on the North Side and serve predominantly White, cisgender queer people. There's a need, and people want to support that need from a place of their values, their morals but also a larger sense of community."
BSA announced its founding board of directors in May 2020: Reader Publisher Tracy Baim, Pride Action Tank Executive Director Kim Hunt, trans community organizer and Tatyana Moaton, trans activist and mental health advocate Valerie Spencer, film director Lilly Wachowski, and artist and activist Michelle Zacarias.
"I think a lot of what the board has done is really keeping the checks and balances in order," Zacarias said in an interview. "We communicate constantly with the staff. We have our meetings with LaSaia and Stephanie, who are doing amazing work running the organization. We're making sure that they're crossing their t's, dotting their i's and just holding them accountable.
"This is an organization that's fairly new. It's really young, and the staff itself is fairly young as well. So it's a lot of responsibility, it's a lot of work for the size of the organization, and they're serving so many people in the community that I think we act as kind of an additional accountability structure."
Zacarias herself has spoken about BSA to people interested in getting involved in its mission in one way or another. In the past, BSA has relied heavily on community-based fundraising efforts, but she said as BSA gets recognition, "Thanks obviously to both the board and the staff, who have really put 110% of their time into building and developing different programs, we are not having to rely on those small community donations. We are now getting people who want to donate larger funds and are really invested in the work we are doing because they see the outcome on the community we're serving."
Zacarias does not see a lack of congruence between seeking out bigger donations and BSA's radical mission.
"One, we exist in a capitalist society, and we are functionally aware that while we exist in that structure, we are still working within the confines," she said. "I think as long as the work that we're doing benefits the queer community, the greater LGBTQIA Black and Brown trans folks in Chicago — as long as the work that we're doing is contributing towards that greater cause, I don't necessarily see that as a discrepancy.
"And I also think it's what's owed. I don't even think this is a radical stance. This is very much up front and center of the work that we're doing: reallocating and investing resources that would be better-served to places like Chicago's South and West sides, which are social-historically underserved."
Looking forward
With Northwestern University's Institute for Sexual and Gender Minority Health and Wellbeing, BSA is about to survey 30,000 trans Cook County residents about their experiences and needs in the Chicago Area Trans Survey. The two organizations are still fundraising but hope to secure between $1.2-1.7 million to do the research.
"The applications are as broad as you can get," said Skora, the associate executive director. "The only real quality data that exists on trans communities is on the national level, and it's done by national organizations. The National Center for Transgender Equality has done two national surveys on the trans community. The most recent one was in 2015."
Things have changed significantly in six years and, as Skora said, national data can only tell you so much. "It's great for policy priorities, and it's great for having a general conversation about what it's like to be trans in the United States in general, but it's really actually quite bad at saying what it's like to be trans in any particular location," she said.
Skora said people know that there is strength in numbers in terms of resource allocation, policymaking and building a community up. But there are no numbers right now. Trans people, for the sake of their own survival, are relatively hard to find, and entities that can provide resources have a hard time finding them.
"That's why Brave Space is really happy and proud to be doing this survey. We are really the only people who can do it, because the community knows us," Skora said. "We have the ability to collect and find this data because we know where to find our own community. The city and the county certainly don't."
In 2017, when the Chicago Department of Public Health was doing a LGBT health study, the city was only able to find 45 trans people. Skora remembered one of BSA's earliest accomplishments: finding around 150 to take the study from one single Facebook post.
Skora said there needs to be an idea of what the actual number of trans people in Cook County is; as it stands, the best guess is "the percentage of a percentage of an estimate," as the national survey says that 0.7% of the population is trans. In a LGBTQ hub like Chicago, that percentage is likely much higher.
As it stands, BSA's programs are based on its staff's knowledge of their community: they know trans Chicagoans struggle with housing, food, health and job insecurity. But deeper information does not exist.
Questions will be asked about personal demographic markers and life experiences, like whom they consider family, their gender transitions, where they go for services and fun, their political priorities, their needs, and experiences violence and discrimination. It will be administered online and on paper, then aggregated into a shared database.
More concretely, in a few months, BSA plans to have a media room, a computer lab and a laser hair-removal center.
"The first in the Midwest, the first organization to offer that for free," said communications director Jae Rice — which is important, he said, because those providing the service at the center will be trans-competent
"You know you're not going to be misgendered, you know you're not going to be treated any kind of way,” Rice said. “And that's no shade at whatever places are around here, but it's easier for us to say, 'Why don't you come to our center, to folks who have been trained,' than to say 'Go here' and hope that they've been trained."
Malone, the development director, said BSA is focused on expanding its office space in order to expand its programmatic space. BSA would like to have a ballroom next year, for drag balls and other events on site.
There is a plan to develop a transitional housing program in 2023, which may or may not be in Hyde Park, but the core of the organization will be in the neighborhood long term, said Skora.
"There are so many things going on on the South Side all the time that people either want to talk about or don't want to talk about for a variety of different reasons," she said. "When we're in Hyde Park, we can bring the problems of our community into this neighborhood where the people aren't necessarily looking to those classic South Side stories, and we can say, 'Look, our community has a space here, and we are taking back this space from, really, the aggressive gentrification of Hyde Park.’
"One of the purposes of being there is that we want to make sure our community knows, and particularly Black and Brown trans people know, that no matter how much of the neighborhood the university owns, no matter how many police are roaming the streets, no matter how gentrified Hyde Park gets, our community will always have a place there.”
