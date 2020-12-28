Nearly a week after Congress passed the coronavirus relief package, President Donald Trump signed the bill into law Sunday night.
In an interview, Rep. Robin Kelly (D-2nd), who represents East Hyde Park in Washington said she tries to be bipartisan but that Republicans, especially Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (Ky.) refused to cooperate for much of the year.
Speaking before Trump trashed the package and then signed it into law anyway, Kelly said, "I don't understand it. I really can't explain it to anybody, but people have their reasons for thinking and voting as they do, and that truly was a lot of the holdup. There were bills passed in May, passed in October, and this was what we could get. They weren't going to budge anymore."
In addition to the checks for those within certain income brackets, the bill provides funding to small businesses through the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), extends unemployment benefits, funds mass transit and public education, and gives money to states and cities to assist those behind on their rent, but it does not provide direct funding to state and local governments.
The Paycheck Protection Program, which provides forgivable loans to small businesses impacted by the pandemic, will receive about $284 billion under the new relief package. The Associated Press reports that “especially hard-hit” businesses can get a second round of PPP loans.
"People can go again to their banks, their community banks, their community-based lenders like minority development institutions and (community development financial institutions)," Kelly said. She said more flexibility has been added into the program compared to the first round and that lenders should have additional information and interested parties.
The new coronavirus relief bill provides 11-week extensions to the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program, which is available for gig workers, independent contractors and other self-employed individuals who don’t normally qualify for traditional unemployment insurance, and to the Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation, which is available to individuals who have exhausted their regular jobless benefits.
Those programs will provide $300 per week in supplemental unemployment benefits. The AP reports that the second-round unemployment insurance is a $120 billion total investment and that the supplemental relief will pay out to workers once a week through March 14. The first-round stimulus, called the CARES Act, paid workers $600 a week and expired in July.
Kelly said $300 is better than nothing — she said she has heard that from unemployed constituents, too — but she added that she wishes Congress could have done more.
The $900 billion package will also provide $600 in direct stimulus payments to individuals making $75,000 or less annually, and families making $150,000 or less. After Trump pushed Congress to up the aid to $2,000, Democrats tried to raise the direct payment to that figure via a voice vote, but Republicans blocked the move.
"It's all about the money. That's what we could get the agreement to. Some people did not want to do anything, so that's what we were dealing with," Kelly said. "I know people need more money. No argument from me. We know. … This is one-third of what we wanted."
After the initial aid package passed, Illinois received roughly $3.5 billion in CARES Act money to pay for expenses related to its COVID-19 response, and it has a little over $1.8 billion remaining.
Most of that funding, roughly $557 million, was spent by the Illinois Emergency Management Agency, for things like medical supplies and testing equipment.
This new stimulus includes $69 billion for vaccines, testing and health providers, the AP reports, and delivers more than $30 billion for vaccines and treatments and distribution funds for states. Twenty-two billion dollars goes to testing, tracing and mitigation alongside billions more for health care providers and mental health.
Chicago Public Schools anticipates $800 million from the package, $44 million of which will go to equity grants in high-needs schools like Kozminski and Reavis elementaries "that need additional support above and beyond standard funding allocations," per a CPS release.
In terms of higher education, the package is giving more federal loans to historically Black colleges, a $150 boost in the maximum Pell Grant allowance to low-income college students and Pell Grants to formerly incarcerated people, the AP reports.
"I think that's a good move for the students, and I also think that's a good move for people who were formerly incarcerated," Kelly said. "I mean, if we want to cut down on recidivism, we need to do what we can, for people who have done their time, to lift people up. Sometimes people do things when they're younger, or they might do things when they're desperate. Whatever we can do to give people a second chance and to help them improve their life, society is better for it."
Twenty-five billion dollars is going to a rental assistance program for low-income people. It is being distributed based on population, and Illinois is getting $800 million. The eviction ban has been extended another month, to Jan. 21, and President-elect Joe Biden is expected to issue another extension.
Kelly said that the money was put in to help landlords as well as renters. "That was their retirement plan, this was about regular, everyday people who are landlords," she said. Based on Kelly's understanding, money will go directly from the state to landlords.
To qualify for the rental assistance, the renters' household income for 2020 cannot exceed more than 80% of the area median income ($71,280 for Hyde Park-Kenwood), at least one member of the household must be at risk of homelessness oir housing instability and individuals must qualify for unemployment or directly or indirectly have experienced financial hardship because of the pandemic.
The Regional Transportation Authority is getting about $450 million through the legislation. The CTA is getting most of the money, but Metra will get at least $100 million.
The AP additionally reports that, with a $26 billion investment, food stamp benefits will increase by 15% for six months, and general food aid funding will increase. Ten billion dollars will go to the Child Care Development Block Grant, for families' child care costs and providers' operating costs. (Kelly said the state will have the a large say in how this money is allocated.) Community health centers like Friend Health and Howard Brown are getting three full years of funding.
The AP reports that the package includes $10 billion for 46 Army Corps of Engineers Projects. Among the projects listed in the bill are storm damage risk reduction and shoreline erosion protection in Chicago as well as ecosystem restoration, recreation and other purposes on waterways throughout Chicagoland.
Clean energy research and development, efficiency incentives and tax credit programs Clean energy, distributed energy resources, energy storage systems and microgrids are also getting investments under the Energy Act of 2020, folded into the stimulus package, and billions more are included in weatherization assistance for low-income energy efficiency retrofits and loan guarantees for projects involving emission-reducing technologies.
U.S. Rep. Bobby Rush (D-1st) and Chairman Frank Pallone (D-N.J.) praised the bill in a statement: “The energy provisions in this year’s omnibus make long-overdue reforms and authorize sweeping investments that will help transition the country to a clean, low-carbon future. This legislation includes programs to develop and deploy renewable energy, improve the efficiency of our homes and businesses, modernize the grid, reduce carbon pollution from industrial and traditional power sources and more.”
U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) said the bill doesn’t provide the $160 billion funding for state and local governments that he hoped it would, but suggested that funding could be included when President-elect Joe Biden takes office.
“It's going to be a priority for him, and we're ready for that fight,” Durbin said during a virtual news conference on Dec. 22. “The difficulty if we don't is that these units of government will have to lay off firefighters, policemen, health care workers, teachers. That's exactly the wrong thing at this moment in history. We need to protect those jobs, give those people a chance to go back to work.”
Although the State of Illinois currently has a roughly $4 billion budget deficit, Durbin said he would advise state leaders not to count on the federal government for additional aid to fill budget holes.
“I wouldn't make any assumption that money is coming from Washington for the help of the state. They have to prepare their budget on the possibility there'll be no assistance,” Durbin said.
Durbin said the package is meant as an emergency measure.
“This is supposedly written as an emergency piece of legislation for the first three months of next year, just so Joe Biden can get his feet on the ground, and get this administration moving,” Durbin said.
As all is said and done now, Kelly did not get her Medicaid expansion targeting higher rates of Black material mortality in the $1.4 trillion omnibus spending bill that funds the government through September 2021. She said she will try again next year. She said Republicans had raised concerns about cost when they shot down her proposal, though she does not know which senators specifically nixed the proposal from being included in the law.
"I don't know if they don't care about Black women or they don't know what a problem it is or that the United States ranks so poorly when it comes to maternal mortality and morbidity. I don't know. They had other priorities," Kelly said. "Enough bills don't even get calls. Their No. 1 concentration over the four years was getting federal judges in, and they were very successful. Many, many bills — bi-partisan bills — are sitting on (McConnell's) desk."
As the current session of Congress and Trump's presidency are about to end, economists are pushing the federal government to continue stimulus spending as the nation claws its way out of recession and pandemic. Much will depend, however, on which party's candidates win the run-off U.S. Senate elections in Georgia early next month and control of the upper congressional chamber.
But either way with Biden in, Kelly foresees more cooperation in Washington.
"He came from the Senate, he has more relations, and he does have a relationship with Mitch McConnell," she said. "What I see is the moratorium for renters will be extended. Maybe it will be extended longer if we can win the two Georgia seats. I see the vaccine moving quicker. I see money being given out, but if we have control of the Senate, the money may be a little higher. I see things happening, but I see them happening quicker and more if we can control the Senate, because there will be more cooperation."
