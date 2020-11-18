Last Sunday, Nov. 8, activists with GoodKids MadCity and BlkRising gathered in the afternoon at 55th Street and Cottage Grove Avenue, where they handed out food and supplies to passersby and locals. There was also a DJ and dance party to commemorate the loss of King Von, a Chicago drill rapper who grew up in Parkway Gardens, a housing complex next to Woodlawn, and was killed in Atlanta earlier this month.
After the supplies had been passed out and the dancing had subsided, the activists took to the street and demonstrated, chanting and displaying signs that read “Defund the Police,” “Unpack AntiBlack” and other slogans. About 40 people walked to 53rd Street and Lake Park Avenue, where one of the founders of the group Blck Rising, Naira Bills, spoke about the groups’ campaign to defund the Chicago Police Department.
