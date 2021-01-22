In-person Chicago Park District programming will resume on Monday as the state loosens mitigations in place to suppress the spread of COVID-19.
The district will offer limited, socially distanced winter sports, cultural and nature opportunities from Jan. 25 through March 28. Participants must register in advance, and masks must be worn at all times.
Field houses remain open for washrooms and shelter during regular operating hours.
Sixty-eight different activities are being offered in Hyde Park, Kenwood, Woodlawn, Washington Park and South Shore, though some have full registration as of press time.
