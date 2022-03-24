Before moving to Hyde Park in 1964, Gloria McDaniel-Hall lived in Galveston, Texas, with her paternal grandparents.
It was there that she started going to school, attending kindergarten through first grade. Although the Supreme Court ruled in the 1954 case Brown v. Board of Education that segregated schools were unconstitutional, it wasn’t until 1961 — the year McDaniel-Hall began kindergarten — that Galveston allowed Black children into white schools.
Though her memory is limited, McDaniel-Hall said her two years of elementary school in the South were traumatic. “You know, how they show on the news (where) people are lining the streets and just being really angry and yelling?” she said. “I remember that happening as I walked down the street to school and back home at the end of the day, because they just did not want it to happen.”
In her new, self-published book, “Gloria Finds Her Voice,” which is illustrated by Ammar Yaqoub Yahya, McDaniel-Hall details her battle to overcome selective mutism, an unwillingness to speak after spending her early years learning in a hostile environment.
McDaniel-Hall said she wrote the book, published in January of this year, after doing research on psychological safety for kids following the murder of George Floyd. She felt deeply compelled to tell her story, finishing the first draft in two hours.
McDaniel-Hall has no memory of anything she learned while attending school in Galveston. She does remember being called names, having things thrown at her and having her lunch taken.
“I would come home hungry because sometimes those people would snatch my lunch bag. And they would snatch the bag and throw it. So I would be sitting there all day and not have eaten anything. I don't even think I got a chance to go to the bathroom.”
McDaniel-Hall said her grandparents were unaware of the issues that she endured during those days, mentioning that she didn’t tell them out of fear.
“They never knew what happened when I got out of their sight of the house and I didn't tell them when I came home. And I think that I didn't tell them because I guess that I might have figured that it was gonna cause extra stress for them having to deal with (that) or there was going to be a fight or something was gonna happen.”
McDaniel-Hall said she eventually found support when she began at St. Thomas the Apostle School, 5467 S. Woodlawn Ave. Moving in with her parents in Chicago, McDaniel-Hall attended the 2nd grade at St. Thomas, where she says her experience — walking into an integrated classroom and feeling welcomed by the students and staff — was the complete opposite of her time in Texas.
“I remember the first day that I got to school, that's when my memory of school starts. Other than that, my memory is wiped clean from those two traumatic years. And the first thing that I remember is that the nun who was my teacher, her name was Sister Christella. I was at the door and I think I was kind of scared to walk in and she came to the door and she put her hand on me and said, ‘It's gonna be okay.’”
McDaniel-Hall credits the first day at St. Thomas for the journey she took to being a teacher. “That was also the day that I decided I'm gonna be a teacher. I'm going to be a second grade teacher when I grow up because of this lady right here.”
She spent 12 years as a 2nd-grade teacher at Wentworth Elementary, then on 69th Street and Sangamon Street, eventually becoming a principal at Chicago National Charter School and currently teaching at National Louis University, a private college here in Chicago.
McDaniel-Hall was honored to read her book to students at St. Thomas during Black History Month after sharing the news of her publishing with friends who invited her to do so. McDaniel-Hall said she has read the story to 15 different schools in-person and on zoom.
“When we teach Black history at school it is typically the same people like Dr. King and Rosa Parks,” she said. “And those people are important, but kids don't realize that there's people among us who have made Black history — that they're going to make history.”
