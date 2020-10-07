Ray School brought in an ice cream truck and passed out popsicles to students from classes with good attendance on Wednesday, as the sun shone bright out of a blue October sky and temperatures reached the mid-70s.
Over the past two weeks, 13 out of 26 the total classes at Ray have seen perfect attendance on three out of five school days.
"I anticipate it getting better and better and better," said Principal Gayle Harris-Neely at the close of the event as students caught up with each other from a distance and played ball on the lawn.
Five weeks into the new school year, average attendance is 95%. First-day attendance at Ray was 83.23%.
Harris-Neely would like to do events like the ice cream social monthly to incentive attendance.
"It's better than good to see everyone," she said. "It just does something to your spirit to have that in-person contact with everyone."
