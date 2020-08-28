Hyde Park residents discussed food security during a Hyde Park Kenwood Community Conference (HPKCC) forum Thursday, pointing to ways that building more local systems can increase access to food, particularly for low-income people on the South Side suffering through the COVID-19 pandemic.
The forum, which included a panel and a separate segment with state Sen. Robert Peters (D-13th), comes as new evidence emerges that the lack of a government stimulus may have contributed to increased food insecurity.
An analysis from the Wall Street Journal published August 27 shows that food shoppers have been cutting back on their spending recently, a sign that they may be feeling an economic crunch after federal unemployment benefits expired.
In the community areas that surround Hyde Park, well over half of residents are below the income threshold that serves as a marker of food insecurity. That has only increased during the pandemic — Yumahara Garcia, an HPKCC member, said yesterday that food insecurity rates have increased to 24% in the Chicago metropolitan area over the past few months.
Garcia said that the pandemic highlighted the need for greater food sovereignty — the idea that local communities should have the ability to figure out for themselves what their food systems look like. That starts from the premise that food is a basic human right.
“Food is not simply another commodity to be traded or speculated on for profit,” Garcia said. “I think we all experienced this during the pandemic, because we all had to deal with long lines, and we would sometimes have to go to supermarkets and not be able to find main staple foods.”
But, according to the food sovereignty movement, the idea of universal access to food must be paired with a commitment to strengthening local food production and maintaining a diversity of natural resources.
“As much as we love having all these different types of food and crops, and different access to these crops in different supermarkets, it’s true that whenever emergency situations come up, we really have to find a way to build community resilience,” she said.
The two other panelists pointed toward some of the ways that food sovereignty might work in Hyde Park and the surrounding neighborhoods. Connie Spreen, the executive director of the Experimental Station, 6100 S. Blackstone Ave., spoke about the development of the 61st Street Farmers Market over the last 12 years.
“From the beginning, we wanted the food that was going to be sold there to be sustainably raised, because we thought that if we eat organic and sustainably raised food at home, I wouldn’t want to feed anything but that quality to our community,” she said.
In order to better enable access to the market for low-income families in Woodlawn and the rest of the South Side, the market piloted the state’s first Link Match program, which allows people on food stamps to double the value of their benefits if they purchase eligible foods at the market.
During the pandemic, the market launched the Market Box initiative, which delivered boxes of locally sourced food to South Side residents in need. The Experimental Station also announced earlier this month that it would distribute $650,000 in grants to farmers of color in the state to help increase food access in the city.
Spreen said that the food stamp program would expand to grocery stores on the South and West sides this year, in an effort to help provide cheaper access to food when farmers markets aren’t open. “COVID has exploded our work in a way that I swore I would never do,” she said.
Jan Deckenbach, director of the Hyde Park Kenwood Food Pantry located at Hyde Park Union Church, 5600 S. Woodlawn Ave., spoke about the increased demand for the pantry this past spring, at the height, to date, of the economic crisis brought on by the pandemic.
“We had people coming from far-away neighborhoods — Archer Heights, Brighton Park, South Shore, South Chicago, which are all food deserts,” she said. “You can’t receive SNAP if you’re not a U.S. citizen …. So we’ve had a number of people come to us who just had nowhere else to go.”
Deckenbach said that the pantry made an effort to accommodate the needs of different people who used it, offering bags of food with different ingredients and giving people the option to swap some items out for others. She also noted that the pantry partnered with the 62nd Street Community Garden, 6143 S. Dorchester Ave., to provide people with fresh produce.
Peters spoke about the larger history of the city, noting the underdevelopment that’s contributed to food insecurity in some neighborhoods and the ways that it’s intertwined with other issues like unemployment.
“I think about the fact that, you know, for 30 to 40 years, we’ve seen massive disinvestment in communities, especially across the South Side,” he said. “We’ve seen food deserts that have been crippling for people. And what that's led to is people feeling like they have limited resources and panicking, rightfully so.”
While he also encouraged the idea of community gardens, he said it was important to maintain food systems on a level where they can provide for everybody.
“We still need a big, large-scale food chain, that’s not necessarily a horrible thing — just a well-regulated food chain and reducing stigma around where and how you get your products,” he said. “We have a high amount of vacant land — we don’t need to always overdevelop on vacant land.
“We can create some sort of community garden, community farming space combined with a way to interact with it so that all ages are able to play and learn and contribute to their well-being.”
