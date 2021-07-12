A contingent of about twenty Hyde Parkers representing Indivisible Chicago-South Side were among the more than 100 Indivisible Chicago members and others who gathered in Logan Square for a voting rights rally on Saturday, July 10, 2021. The rally was organized to support federal legislation upholding voting rights, specifically as a response to the efforts of Republicans in many states to enact legislation restricting them.
“It’s for the For The People Act,” said Illinois State Senator (13th District) Robert Peters as he explained the purpose of the rally. Peters then added, “but the main thing this is about is the role of the filibuster preventing us from doing what we need to do; to deal with things from climate change, to voting rights, to public safety .... If we could get rid of the filibuster we could do the bold things we need to do during this time of crisis.”
Among the speakers at the rally, in addition to Senator Peters, were former federal prosecutor Renato Mariotti, former US Army General Consul Jill Wine-Banks, 3rd District Congresswoman Marie Newman, 7th District Congressional Candidate Keena Collins, Indivisible Chicago founder Lauren Tucker, representatives of many Chicago area progressive and social justice organizations, and the musicians Jon Langford and Melody Angel.
Teri Watkins, an organizer with Indivisible Chicago-South Side, said that the specific goal of the event was to get people to “contact their reps and state senators to encourage them to do whatever it takes to pass legislation like the John Lewis Voting Rights Act and the For The People Act. "In order for that to happen, the filibuster is going to have to be done away with," she said. "So we want to encourage our senators to get rid of that.”
