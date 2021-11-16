Over the first two weeks of November, diplomats, scientists, activists, businesspeople and other representatives from nearly every country in the world gathered in Glasgow, Scotland, for COP26, the United Nations climate change conference.
The Glasgow Climate Pact, finalized a day after deadline on the evening of Saturday, Nov. 13, was described by COP26 president Alok Sharma as “what it takes to keep 1.5C alive.” (1.5 degrees Celsius of warming is the point at which scientific consensus holds that the effects of climate change will begin to become catastrophic.)
Among the delegates to the conference was a native Hyde Parker, Julia Rademacher-Wedd. Rademacher-Wedd, 20, attended remotely from Georgia, where she is now a first-year undergraduate at Agnes Scott College in Decatur.
She took part in the conference as a member of the Episcopal Church delegation, representing the Episcopal Diocese of Chicago. As a non-speaking delegate, she spent much of her time at virtual events, compiling notes to share with other members of the religious group.
The Episcopal delegation was guided by a policy document, which contains a list of the church’s priorities. Those include keeping emissions at 1.5 degrees and giving money to the states that will be most affected by climate change, many of them those in the developing world that contribute much less to global emissions than countries like the United States.
Rademacher-Wedd also pointed to the idea that it’s important to prioritize marginalized communities in decision-making around the environment, giving the example of wind farms built on indigenous Saami land in Norway.
“They’re going to interrupt migration patterns for the reindeer these people rely on,” she said. “And a lot of times, we’re taking the same practice of how we dump pollution, we dump industry, on communities that we don’t think have the political power to fight back — poorer communities, communities of color, indigenous communities, and we’re seeing a lot of proposals about the green economy that do the exact same thing.”
She first found herself drawn into climate action working on similar issues at a local level as a student at Whitney Young High School, 211 S. Laflin St., where she participated in climate strike walkouts. At one of them, someone asked if she would like to testify at a permit hearing against the controversial relocation of scrap metal shredder General Iron from Lincoln Park to the Southeast Side.
“That’s kind of where I started to hear from community members in Chicago about environmental racism, and that kind of informed a lot of what I was learning through my church,” she said.
Her time at St. Paul and the Redeemer, 4945 S. Dorchester Ave., brought her further into activism. In fact, it was St. Paul’s reverend, Catherine Healy, who encouraged Rademacher-Wedd to apply to become a delegate for COP 26.
“I appreciate that SPR is a place where people organize to do social justice work in the faith community, and I guess that’s definitely empowered me to be more active in the church than I would be otherwise,” she said. “I've gotten people together from the church to lobby, we write letters together, they have an anti-racism working group. I just want to give some credit to SPR for kind of making me feel like I could speak up on things.”
Rademacher-Wedd also works as an organizer with the Friends Committee on National Legislation, a Quaker lobbying group. (She grew up in the Quaker House, 5615 S. Woodlawn Ave., and has started attending a Quaker meeting during her time living in Georgia.) She’s working with the group’s effort to pass the Environmental Justice for All Act, which aims to address disparities around fossil fuel infrastructure. Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.) is a sponsor.
Speaking a few days before the end of the conference, Rademacher-Wedd said she thought there was a lack of political will to keep global warming at a manageable level.
“It’s definitely cool to go to a lot of side events hosted by different NGOs. … But I feel like there’s a disconnect between all of that and the actual people who have the power. For them, it’s so much about money and politics,” she said. “If we don’t get to the point where we’re meeting the goals that we need in order to survive, then it doesn’t really matter how much progress we make.”
Central to the final COP26 agreement is a pledge from countries to return to another UN conference next year with plans to cut emissions such that warming will remain below 2 degrees Celsius. It also contains provisions for phasing out coal power and funneling money to developing countries in need.
Critics have charged that the agreement contains loopholes, and the pledges for cutting emissions are too slow, vague and toothless. (An Australian government minister, for example, did not say whether the country would update its emissions targets for 2030, as required by the pact.) One observer said that “rich nations have kicked the can down the road and with the promise of the urgent climate action people on the frontline of this crisis need.”
Rademacher-Wedd, for her part, said that it’s important for people to become involved in the fight against climate change— not just to push particular initiatives, but to build political communities with one another.
“I think that I definitely understand why people feel hopeless — I often do as well. And also I know that it's worth trying because I can't really accept that we're just gonna, you know, let crises continue to happen with the climate and with police violence and with colonization.
“And when we get together with other people, we can absolutely make a difference. Even though a lot of the time it doesn't feel like we do in the end. Sometimes you win. And even if you don't win, you build relationships, you build connections, you inspire other people down the road — those things happen.”
