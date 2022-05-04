When Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced Nicole Lee, her pick for 11th Ward alderman, at a March 24 press conference in Bridgeport, she was flanked by members of the committee that had overseen the selection process for a new candidate to fill the vacant City Council seat.
Among them was Grace Chan McKibben, executive director of the Coalition for a Better Chinese American Community (CBCAC). Chan McKibben, a Hyde Parker for more than 30 years, has been a vocal advocate during the ongoing council redistricting process, with her group leading the calls for a majority-Asian American ward in the city.
But during her time as head of the CBCAC, Chan McKibben has also been a frequent media presence on all manner of other issues affecting Chinatown, from the proposal to build a casino in an adjacent megadevelopment to last spring’s Stop Asian Hate campaigns.
On April 21, Lightfoot announced that Chan McKibben would receive the Mayor’s Medal of Honor, given to individuals and organizations working to “bettering the lives of all who reside in the city.” (The awards ceremony was held on April 26.)
Chan McKibben, 54, was born and grew up in Hong Kong, where her father worked for the local government and her mother was a teacher. Both of their families had emigrated to the city from southern China.
Despite their professional success, neither of Chan McKibben’s parents went to university, opting instead for the stipended teachers training colleges, and they were insistent that Chan McKibben and her two brothers (a little sister died in infancy) receive a high-quality education.
Chan McKibben attended Maryknoll Convent School, a top-ranked Catholic school focused on English-language education. Her family also went to an English-language church, and she credits it for exposing her to people from other backgrounds.
“We had a youth group that was multi-ethnic. There were Chinese kids that could speak English fluently, like me, or expat kids from the U.K., missionary kids from the U.K., some South Asian kids from international schools or from the local schools. So I actually had a very early multi-ethnic experience,” she said.
As a teenager, she received a scholarship to Milton Academy, a prep school in Massachusetts. She soon wound up in Hyde Park, beginning her first year at the University of Chicago in 1986. Graduating with a bachelor’s and master’s degree in 1990, she then began a doctorate in linguistics, studying the intersection of language and gender.
As an undergraduate, she also met her now-husband, Tom McKibben, who was a few years above her. (He ended up receiving a doctorate in physics from the University of Illinois at Chicago and now works as a computer programmer.)
The couple had their first of four children in 1993. Chan McKibben’s husband is Black, and the couple’s decision to start a family was a big part of the reason they’ve remained in the neighborhood since their college days.
“We decided that we would stay in Hyde Park because there weren’t that many places that we thought biracial Asian and Black children would be comfortable growing up in during the 90’s,” she said. “They never had a negative experience in school, either in preschool or elementary school.”
Chan McKibben left her linguistics program and moved into administration at the U. of C., eventually serving as associate dean of students in charge of student health and safety programs, where she helped build out student services. After stints in state government and the private sector, she joined the Chinese American Service League (CASL) in 2009.
CASL provides social services to the Chinatown community: workforce development, legal aid, senior support and education. It was founded in 1979 by a group of 10 Chinese Americans, and has grown into a nonprofit that provides services to thousands of community members each year. When longtime president Bernie Wong died last year, the Sun-Times described the group's arc from “nothing into one of the city’s most important social service organizations.”
As Chan McKibben pointed out, her own history contains some parallels to that of the people that began CASL, many of them also the product of elite educations and not necessarily Chinatown natives.
“A lot of them were connected with the University of Chicago, either University of Chicago social work graduates or University of Chicago business school grads, and so on,” she said. “They were trying to figure out how they could use their skills and experiences in the mainstream to help the Chinatown community, so they were specifically interested in building an organization of professionally trained social workers that would be able to help residents bridge the gap.
“When I joined CASL in 2009, it was pretty explicitly with the idea that we need the folks that have been successful in navigating mainstream government and so on to bring back those relationships, and to use our skills or relationships to help benefit the community.”
Chan McKibben stayed at CASL until 2014, then left for other nonprofits before taking over as executive director of the Coalition for a Better Chinese American Community in 2019. (She also fit in a run for office, placing third in the 2018 race for the state house won by Rep. Curtis J. Tarver II.)
CBCAC doesn’t provide direct services — instead, it’s an advocacy and community planning group, with efforts that include voter registration drives, policy explainers and, perhaps most importantly, hosting conversations and brokering compromises over issues in the neighborhood.
“We’ve been advocating for the first-ever Asian American ward in the city, or what it means to have a casino near Chinatown. We listen and coordinate and make sure different voices are heard,” she said. “I think there are some folks that are supportive of the casino, and then there are others that are not, and our role is to make sure that the concerns are heard and that we work toward solutions.”
As a Hong Konger, Chan McKibben comes from a different background than many Chinatown residents: The Chinese American Museum of Chicago notes that, since the 1980s, the majority of immigrants to the neighborhood have come from the Chinese mainland. In her work with the CBCAC, though, she tends to work on finding common ground.
“We try to downplay differences and emphasize similarities in order to work together,” she said.
But Chan McKibben also emphasized that the mayoral award was particularly meaningful to her because it honored her work on racial justice, and she was proud of her work to bring together people from different backgrounds. Last year, for instance, CBCAC organized a series of community conversations around race relations in Chinatown, and invited non-Asian speakers to its rallies for an Asian American ward and in support of Stop Asian Hate.
“In particular, there is such a history of anti-Blackness in Chinese Americans and Asian Americans in general that we take a lot of care making sure that voice doesn’t have a way of getting (heard),” she said.
For her own part, Chan McKibben was reflective about the value of her work in fostering ethnic and racial diversity — an influential theme in her life, from the youth group in a Hong Kong church to raising a mixed-race family in Hyde Park.
“My entire work is all about how I am a Chinese American and I'm proud to be a Chinese American. But I also work in these spaces where having different backgrounds is a plus, and we want to bring our authentic selves with all the different backgrounds and perspectives and work together,” she said.
“How do we do that? Especially in the city of Chicago, which has such a history of segregation and hyper-segregation, how do honor and uplift one group while also respecting and wanting to bring other groups together and not diminish any other voice?”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.